5 most in-form players in the world right now (September 2022)

The 2021-22 season got underway all across Europe in August. Yet another exciting and entertaining summer transfer window drew to a close on September 1 and we know for certain that this is going to be a belter of a footballing season.

Some of the top teams and players have laid down a marker for a challenge on all fronts already this term. Early season form is very important as it sets the tone for the rest of the campaign and does a world of good to a player's confidence once things start to get more intense.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most in-form players in the world right now.

#5 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Fulham FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been the surprise package of the first month of the new Premier League season. The Serbia international has been in great goalscoring form over the past year. He has scored 49 goals in his last 49 league games for Fulham.

Mitrovic is oozing with confidence right now and has scored six goals in six appearances in the 2022-23 Premier League season. He has registered 27 shots in the English top flight so far this term and that's the most of any player in the league.

This not only shows Mitrovic's hunger but also the fact that he is a striker who is capable of regularly getting into good positions to get his shot away. The 27-year-old's form has been key to Fulham sitting 10th in the Premier League table after six matches.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



His tally of 27 shots is the most of any player in the



#FPL #TOTFUL Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) has scored in five of six appearances this seasonHis tally of 27 shots is the most of any player in the #PL Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) has scored in five of six appearances this season 👏⚽️His tally of 27 shots is the most of any player in the #PL 🎯#FPL #TOTFUL https://t.co/DkFWQjhblQ

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

The whole Paris Saint-Germain attack has been in excellent form in the new season. After signing a new bumper contract with the club in the summer, Kylian Mbappe has started working on holding up his side of the bargain by being in spectacular form.

His blistering pace, directness and intelligent movement make him as elusive a presence as any in the attacking third. The 23-year-old has scored six goals in five Ligue 1 appearances so far this season and seems to be on course to have yet another spectacular campaign.

#3 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

Lionel Messi is finally starting to enjoy life in Paris. After an underwhelming debut campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is thriving at the Parc des Princes this term. New manager Christophe Galtier's decision to move Messi to a more central role has worked wonders for the player and the team.

The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been used as an attacking midfielder this season. This has helped PSG make the most of Messi's incredible playmaking abilities. The 35-year-old has acted as the link between midfield and attack and he has done a stellar job so far.

In six Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, Messi has scored three goals and provided five assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League

When Erling Haaland joined Manchester City, there were concerns over whether or not he would prove to be a great fit for Pep Guardiola's side. It has taken Haaland a month to wind up those critics of his.

The Norwegian striker has got off to an absolute dream of a start to life in the Premier League. He has scored 10 goals and provided one assist in six appearances in the English top flight so far this season.

Haaland scored back-to-back hat-tricks in his fourth and fifth Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest respectively. He has looked every bit the monster that absolutely rocked the Bundesliga in the past couple of seasons and there is no doubt that he is the next big thing in football.

B/R Football @brfootball Erling Haaland hits double figures (10) in Premier League goals.



He’s only played SIX games 🤖 Erling Haaland hits double figures (10) in Premier League goals.He’s only played SIX games 🤖 https://t.co/y679qTo3Px

#1 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain FC v FC Nantes - French Super Cup

Neymar Jr. did not feature extensively for PSG in the 2021-22 season due to multiple injury issues. He was even booed multiple times by the Parc des Princes faithful following the team's elimination in the Champions League Round of 16.

But the Brazilian attacker signed off on a high last term and has picked up exactly where he left off in the new season. Neymar has been on fire for PSG in the 2022-23 season so far. He has been brimming with confidence and has looked as menacing as ever in the final third.

With Messi playing behind him, Neymar has spent a lot of time in the attacking realms and that's where he is at his most dangerous. His exquisite technique, intelligence and movement have made him look nearly unstoppable so far.

The 30-year-old has scored seven goals and provided six assists in five Ligue 1 appearances so far this term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC















World Cup year Neymar is different Neymar in Ligue 1 this season:World Cup year Neymar is different Neymar in Ligue 1 this season:⚽️🎯🎯🎯⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🎯🎯🎯⚽️⚽️World Cup year Neymar is different 😤🇧🇷 https://t.co/FS1tdcAofr

