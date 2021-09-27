5 former Chelsea stars you didn't know were still playing

Chelsea are arguably the most successful club in the Premier League in the 21st century and have been home to a lot of exciting players. While some of them had a really fruitful career at Stamford Bridge, others were not able to live up to expectations and failed to make any real impact.

Nevertheless, many of the players from Roman Abrahimovich's first decade at Stamford Bridge have since retired, while some, like Frank Lampard, have even gone into management.

Few former Chelsea players are still playing at club level

But while most have retired, there are still a few players from the early and late 2010s who are playing club level football in various countries across the globe. While some are still in Europe, others have gone on to ply their trade in other football leagues around the world.

Here we take a look at five such former Chelsea players who you might not know are still playing club football:

#5 Scott Sinclair - Preston North End

AFC Bournemouth v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

Scott Sinclair arrived at Chelsea as a talented youngster with huge potential. He was signed at the age of just 16 years after becoming the second-youngest debutant for Bristol Rovers in 2005. Sinclair initially flirted with breaking into the first team but just like many other young players he became a victim of Chelsea's loan system.

The winger managed to play just five Premier League games for Chelsea between six different loan spells away from the club. He moved permanently to Swansea in 2010 and finally started to show his true potential, scoring 36 goals in 91 games across two seasons for the club.

But in 2012, the former Chelsea man decided to join another big club in the form of Manchester City. He suffered a somewhat similar fate at City, spending just one season at the club before being loaned out.

Sinclair joined Aston Villa on a permanent deal in 2015 before moving to Celtic the following season. He had a pretty successful spell in the Scottish Premiership, winning three consecutive league titles with Celtic under the management of current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Sinclair then decided to move to Preston North End in January 2020 and is currently plying his trade in the Championship. Remarkably, he's still only 32.

Squawka Football @Squawka Scott Sinclair for Chelsea in all competitions:



📅 3 seasons

👕 14 games

↔️ 6 loan spells

⚽ 1 goal



Found his level at Celtic. Scott Sinclair for Chelsea in all competitions:



📅 3 seasons

👕 14 games

↔️ 6 loan spells

⚽ 1 goal



Found his level at Celtic. https://t.co/wPUQiqfa73

#4 Marko Marin - Ferencvaros

Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Dubbed the "German Messi," Marko Marin arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen for £7 million in 2012.

The attacking midfielder had two successful spells at Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen. As such, huge expectations were placed on the forward when he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

But the winger was nowhere near the level of quality desired from him and managed to make just 16 appearances during his first season at Chelsea.

DW Sports @dw_sports Marko Marin has joined top-flight Hungarian side Ferencvaros.



It's the 12th club the 32-year-old will play for in his career.



Gladbach

Werder Bremen

Chelsea

Sevilla

Fiorentina

Anderlecht

Trabzonspor

Olympiacos

Red Star Belgrade

Al-Ahli

Al-Raed

Ferencvaros Marko Marin has joined top-flight Hungarian side Ferencvaros.



It's the 12th club the 32-year-old will play for in his career.



Gladbach

Werder Bremen

Chelsea

Sevilla

Fiorentina

Anderlecht

Trabzonspor

Olympiacos

Red Star Belgrade

Al-Ahli

Al-Raed

Ferencvaros https://t.co/KJnvEBBMp4

He was subsequently sent on numerous loan deals before finally departing Stamford Bridge for Olympiacos in the summer of 2016. He had a decent spell for the Greek side, making 58 appearances across two seasons and producing 22 goal contributions before departing in 2018.

Marin then decided to move to Serbian outfit FK Crvena Zvezda where he decided to spend two seasons before moving to the middle-east with Al Ahli.

Now 32, Marin is back in Europe after joining Hungarian side Ferencvaros on a free transfer this summer.

