5 former footballers who are now unrecognizable

Football is a sport that enjoys a massive audience across the globe. Fans would love to keep an eye on even the smallest proceedings regarding the game and are eager to be updated soon. In the day and age of social media, the sport continues to gain more followers and admirers and so do those that play the sport.

Footballers have an equal status in society as other celebrities, if not more. Their fans follow them religiously, keeping track of what they wear, where they love spending holidays, what they drive, what they eat and much more.

As such, when footballers realize that they get all that attention, they tend to respect it and keep their lives transparent too.

Footballers these days roam around setting style statements and trends in their own unique manner. They spend time and money in maintaining themselves and setting themselves apart from other footballers. However, post-retirement, priority changes, lifestyle changes and there are different concerns rather than just style and looks.

So if one of your favorite footballers who once played the game walked into the same room, would you recognize him immediately? Of course you would, why wouldn't you, you'd say. Having seen them play throughout their careers, having followed them so closely.

However, there are footballers who have gone through quite interesting makeovers and if you hadn't been paying attention there are chances you'd have no clue who they are.

Here are five footballers who look completely unrecognizable now.

#5 Jesper Blomqvist

Former Manchester United man Blomqvist runs a Pizzeria now!

As far as achievements go in football, Manchester United's treble-winning 1998-99 campaign will always be spoken of in high regard. But today we are not going down the nostalgic route to revel in the glory of yesteryear, we turn our attention to a man who was part of that squad.

Jesper Blomqvist was a midfielder who joined the Red Devils in 1998 from AC Parma for €7m. He was part of the treble-winning side that season and stayed for three seasons. The Swede started in the final against Bayern Munich but was substituted by Teddy Sheringham, the man who scored the equalizer that night.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Throwback to Manchester United's treble-winning season when Jesper Blomqvist always pulled his sleeves over his hands. The weirdo. 🤣 Throwback to Manchester United's treble-winning season when Jesper Blomqvist always pulled his sleeves over his hands. The weirdo. 🤣 https://t.co/9jjiBRzWnh

A disastrous knee-injury restricted Blomqvist from making another appearance, and as far as the last ones go for the club, this was quite special. While he used to grace the Old Trafford pitch he was known for his vibrant blonde hair, but 22 years down the lane, he is a much changed man.

The former Red Devil now sports a ponytail with brown hair and has gray and brown stubble. What is even more interesting is that now he runs his own Pizzeria! He was also a coach in Sweden for a couple of years at Enkoping and Hammarby IF.

#4 Juninho Pernambucano

Juninho made a name for himself at Lyon

There are many players who join a club and the club changes their fortunes and then there was Juninho, who joined Lyon and changed the French club's fortunes. Put him on any spot anywhere on the pitch and the threat that he caused did not fade away.

Andrea Pirlo, who is regarded as one of the best dead-ball specialists, admits in his autobiography that he was in awe of Juninho and studied his technique. The Brazilian always looked like one of the most innocent guys on the pitch with a baby face for the most part of his career.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive OFFICIAL: Juninho Pernambucano has announced he is leaving his position as Lyon sporting director.



(Source: AFP) OFFICIAL: Juninho Pernambucano has announced he is leaving his position as Lyon sporting director.(Source: AFP) 🚨 OFFICIAL: Juninho Pernambucano has announced he is leaving his position as Lyon sporting director. (Source: AFP) https://t.co/haiXqHClqX

However, the current Sporting Director of Lyon now looks a very intense and intimidating figure with his hair and beard gone gray. The specs he wears only add to the intensity and professor-like vibes. He holds the record for most Ligue 1 titles by a player and has seven of them in his bag.

The Brazilian has scored an incredible 77 free-kicks in his career!

Edited by Nived Zenith