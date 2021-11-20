5 former Liverpool players Jurgen Klopp would have loved in his current team

Jurgen Klopp has built an extraordinary team at Liverpool. It was just a matter of time before Liverpool would win major honors under Klopp. The team is filled with world-class talent across the length of the field.

Player by player, it is hard to find an equally strong team in Europe when it comes to the starting eleven.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp would benefit with the inclusion of a few former stars to their current side

Although Liverpool have a solid core group of individuals, there are certain positions that Jurgen Klopp would love to improve on. Unlike his competitors, Klopp is not simply a “chequebook manager”. However, given a choice, he will surely strengthen Liverpool and compete on all fronts.

Liverpool have had a host of world-beaters in their ranks over the years. A few of those yester-year gems would fit right into the current Liverpool side.

In this article, we take a look at five former Liverpool players that Jurgen Klopp would love to have in his current team:

#5 Dirk Kuyt

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Dirk Kuyt was a hard-working player who would fit Jurgen Klopp's style of play perfectly. The Dutch forward spent most of his prime years at Anfield, scoring 71 goals in 285 matches. He could play anywhere across the attacking positions but was mainly deployed as a second striker.

Kuyt wasn’t renowned for his goal and assist tally. However, he had a knack for being in the right place at the right time. Moreover, he never stopped running. The workhorse consistently tracked back and helped out his team-mates.

Although Kuyt cannot be compared to Liverpool's all-time greats such as Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish, he would undoubtedly be a player Jurgen Klopp would love in his team. Kuyt would be Roberto Firmino’s back-up as a false nine, a relatively scarce role in world football.

#4 Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen was at the heart of defence in Liverpool's greatest ever team

Liverpool have an envious defensive unit consisting of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Alisson Becker. The second centre-back is often a point of debate, as Gomez, Matip and Konate are all great, but not at the level of Van Dijk.

Karim @Vintage_LFC



8 league titles, 2 FA Cups, 3 UCLs, 4 League cups



Captain, leader, legend #OTD Liverpool signed Alan Hansen8 league titles, 2 FA Cups, 3 UCLs, 4 League cupsCaptain, leader, legend #OTD Liverpool signed Alan Hansen 8 league titles, 2 FA Cups, 3 UCLs, 4 League cups Captain, leader, legend https://t.co/lWfiro1sBL

How great would it be if Jurgen Klopp had the services of Liverpool's greatest defender? Alan Hansen has represented Liverpool 497 times. During his 14-year stint at the Merseyside club, he won eight English League titles and three European Cups.

Hansen was not only a generational defender but was also good with the ball at his feet, often converting defense to attack. He formed a legendary partnership with Mark Lawrenson in the 1980s and would have loved to collaborate with another great defender Virgil van Dijk in Jurgen Klopp’s current team.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith