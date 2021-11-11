5 worst signings made by Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has firmly established himself as one of the best managers of the last decade. His stints at both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool have drawn plaudits from fans and critics alike.

The German manager finds the perfect blend of tactical nous and man-management. A feature of Jurgen Klopp’s management is his ability to turn an ordinary player into a superstar.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🎙 Jurgen Klopp on signings:



“We have new signings, we brought three players we couldn’t use last year for most of the season, we have back in the team. We have obviously a new midfielder in our squad with Harvey Elliott.” 🎙 Jurgen Klopp on signings:“We have new signings, we brought three players we couldn’t use last year for most of the season, we have back in the team. We have obviously a new midfielder in our squad with Harvey Elliott.” https://t.co/fGduPLZhQw

Jurgen Klopp has had several hits and misses when it comes to signings

During his managerial career, the 54-year-old has been credited for honing the skills of several world-class players including Virgil van Dijk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah.

However, not all signings made by the current Liverpool manager have turned out to be fruitful. Like all managers, he has made his fair share of mistakes when it comes to acquiring talent. Here are the top five worst signings under Klopp who failed to make an impact:

#5 Dominic Solanke

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Dominic Solanke was one of England's brightest talents when he arrived at Anfield. The Chelsea academy graduate had won the UEFA European U-17 Championship (2014) and the FIFA U-20 World Cup (2017) with England before Jurgen Klopp signed him.

Despite not commanding a considerable transfer fee, there was massive expectation from Solanke as he had won the Golden Ball at the U-20 World Cup. However, he failed to impress the Anfield faithful. Among 27 appearances in all competitions, the striker contributed just one goal and one assist.

It wasn’t soon before he fell down the pecking order, and was eventually sold to AFC Bournemouth. The 6’2” tall forward cost the south-coast side £19 million, which is another mystery as he hadn’t proved himself at Liverpool.

Everything apart from the selling fee of Solanke wasn’t pretty from a Liverpool perspective, and it is safe to say that he ranks among Klopp’s worst signings.

#4 Marko Grujic

Liverpool v Hull City - Premier League

Marko Grujic was signed by Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2016, and was touted as one of the best young central midfielders. The Serbian set the Merseyside club back by £6.3 million, but even that feels like a bad deal after his departure earlier this year.

Grujic had represented Serbia at all youth levels and was a highly rated prospect across Europe. He made his debut for Red Star Belgrade at the tender age of 17. By 2015, he had become an integral part of the side and played a key role in winning the league title.

Amid interest from other top clubs such as Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus, Jurgen Klopp convinced him to make the switch to Anfield. That’s where the fairy tale ended as the midfielder never broke into the first team.

After five torrid years at Liverpool, which included as many as four loan spells, Marko Grujic was finally sold to FC Porto in the transfer window this summer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith