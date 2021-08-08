5 predictions for the 2021-22 Bundesliga season

Bayern Munich have dominated the Bundesliga in the last decade, winning nine titles on the trot. The challenge for other teams will be to close the gap this season.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are two teams expected to push Bayern Munich in the 2021-22 campaign. Unlike previous seasons, there is a lot more anticipation this time owing to a summer of transition across most top clubs.

While Bayern Munich have a new manager in Julian Nagelsmann, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund too have changed head coaches over the summer.

The race for the top four isn’t given in the Bundesliga, and that will be interesting as well. So without further ado, here are five predictions for the 2021-22 Bundesliga season.

#5 Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig will leave fans salivating for more

RB Leipzig were Bayern Munich’s closest competitors last season, and like Bayern Munich tend to do, the Bavarians have roped in Julian Nagelsmann from their direct rivals.

The East Germans, however, have managed to hire another talented coach in Jesse Marsch. Signed from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg, he will want to leave a mark straight away.

Marsch’s Salzburg side were pretty much untouchable in the Austrian Bundesliga in the last couple of seasons as they achieved back-to-back league and cup doubles.

Salzburg also played some proactive and pressing football, and Leipzig are expected to do the same in the Bundesliga. Marsch’s side will be the ones to watch in the Bundesliga next campaign, and we expect them to push Bayern Munich for the title.

#4 Borussia Monchengladbach to finish in the top four

Borussia Monchengladbach are another team that will have a new manager in Adi Hutter. Like Jesse Marsch, Hutter considerable success in the Austrian Bundesliga before moving to the German top-flight.

Hutter’s Eintracht Frankfurt nearly finished in the top four last season and played some high-intensity football. Hutter brought the best out of Adrian Silva last year and the Gladbach fans will hope he can do the same with the talented forwards at Borussia Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach were rather inconsistent last year under Marco Rose, but fans can expect them to be a well-oiled unit who will attack with verve this season. Having failed to crack the top four with Eintracht Frankfurt last season, Hutter will lead Monchengladbach to a top four finish this season.

