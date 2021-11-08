5 former team-mates of Cristiano Ronaldo who are currently managers

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed vast success in his career so far.

The Portuguese attacker has represented Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus during his career. He recently rejoined the Red Devils during the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has earned several magnificent accolades over the years and has played with some of the world's best footballers. His records at Manchester United and Real Madrid are truly stunning and will remain for a long time.

Goal @goal Cristiano Ronaldo wins trophies everywhere he goes 👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wins trophies everywhere he goes 👀 https://t.co/WxXzK1UCiW

Several players have had the good fortune of playing with Ronaldo during his career so far. Some of them have since retired and forayed into management as well.

Former teammates of Cristiano Ronaldo who are now managers

#5. Quinton Fortune - Manchester United

Quinton Fortune of Manchester United celebrates after scoring

Quinton Fortune is one of Manchester United's lesser-known players from the early 2000s.

The South African footballer featured for several clubs over the course of his career, but none longer than Manchester United, with whom he spent seven years. He was a teammate of Ronaldo at United from 2003 to 2006, before being released by the club ahead of the 2006-07 season.

Fortune was known for his versatility and his ability to play as both a defender and a midfielder. Despite his abilities, he won only one Premier League medal due to his lack of game time during other title-winning seasons.

Fortune became the coach of the youth team at Manchester United in 2019, before joining Reading as full-time manager in 2020. He remains their coach to this day.

#4. Phil Neville - Manchester United

England Women Press Conference

Phil Neville was one of the members of the illustrious Manchester United academy in the early '90s.

The Englishman featured for Manchester United for 11 years, winning several titles in the process. Primarily a right-back, he was capable of playing in midfield as well and proved to be a handy player for Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United @ManUtd



And what a goal it was! 💥 Phil Neville scored the only goal at Stamford Bridge in 1998, as #MUFC came away with a 1-0 win...And what a goal it was! 💥 Phil Neville scored the only goal at Stamford Bridge in 1998, as #MUFC came away with a 1-0 win...And what a goal it was! 💥 https://t.co/oyrxRX6IAc

Neville faced stiff competition on both wings from the likes of Denis Irwin and his own brother, Gary Neville, and was never a full-time starter for the club. Nevertheless, he did feature often in their absence and was a reliable player for the Red Devils.

Phil Neville got to share the United dressing room with Ronaldo for two seasons (2003-04 and 2004-05) before moving to Everton.

Neville won six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League during his time with the club. He was named caretaker manager of Salford City in 2015 and went on to manage the English national women's football team in 2018. He even led the team to a fourth-placed finish at the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

Guardian US @GuardianUS Phil Neville has everything to prove after Inter Miami’s rough season theguardian.com/football/2021/… Phil Neville has everything to prove after Inter Miami’s rough season theguardian.com/football/2021/…

Neville now works as the head coach of MLS outfit Inter Miami.

