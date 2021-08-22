5 forwards with the best defensive output in the world right now

The forward's main job is scoring goals. However, in the modern game of football, every player on the pitch is expected to adapt to various demands. Each match is like a game of chess, and players' roles could change for every game. Forwards are asked to contribute defensively at times to help out midfielders and full-backs.

Which forwards contribute the most defensively?

Forwards that contribute defensively are sought after. Often, the players who are impressive on the ball ignore their duties while tracking back, which leads to gaps being former.

Furthermore, forwards that provide goal output and also help out when the team does not have the ball are few in number.

Although such forwards are few in number, they are not entirely non-existent. These players continue to remain a huge asset to their teams. In their absence, it is clear that the team does not perform at the same level. Five such forwards with the best defensive output in the world at the moment have been ranked in the following list:

#5 Danny Ings (Aston Villa)

Danny Ings in action for Aston Villa

Danny Ings joined Aston Villa from Southampton ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The 29-year-old ended the 2020-21 season with 12 goals, where injuries restricted him to 29 appearances in the Premier League.

Danny Ings:



"This is a huge club, with a reputation and probably even bigger expectation from the fans. With the owners, the gaffer and the squad here there is no reason we shouldn't be fighting for Europe. That is a big part of why I came here."#AVFC pic.twitter.com/5S96NKs1AZ — AVFC Archive (@AvfcArchive) August 13, 2021

The Englishman has started the ongoing season in style, scoring against Watford and Newcastle United. However, the forward's biggest strengths are his all-round play and contribution on the defensive side of things.

Ings attempted 25 tackles and seven interceptions in the 2020-21 Premier League season. He also successfully tackled 33.3 per cent of opposing dribblers.

Additionally, the striker made 47 blocks (passes and shots), which placed him in the 99th percentile compared to other forwards in the top five leagues. He also made 17 clearances, which reinstates his excellent output without the ball at his feet.

Ings will be hoping to remain free from injury as Aston Villa aim to improve on their 11th-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal

Antoine Griezmann has failed to live up to his price-tag following his big money move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid. In the 2020-21 La Liga season, the French forward scored 13 times and assisted seven more. While these are not bad numbers by any means, the expectations are always higher at a club like Barcelona.

However, the 30-year-old forward has also executed his duty of tracking back whenever required. Griezmann attempted 39 tackles and 13 interceptions in the league last season. He also made 133 ball recoveries and 32 blocks to go with it.

Overall, the French forward has made considerable contributions in defense along with his decent goal output. While this may not be enough to silence his critics, there is no denying the fact that Griezmann works extremely hard on the pitch.

He will be hoping to improve his output in front of goal from the 2021-22 season, however, as Barcelona begin a new era without Lionel Messi.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith