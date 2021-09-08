5 forwards with the best passing ability in football right now (2021)

Forwards are tasked with scoring goals and as such, they are the ones that usually steal the limelight. But is the job of a forward limited to putting the ball in the back of the net? Not at all. 'Forward' is a broad term and it means a player whose primary job is to help the team score goals.

Forwards need to have a lot of auxiliary abilities that help better their team's chances in the final third. The ability to take defenders on and beat them is one among those skills. The ability to orchestrate play or playmaking is a crucial part of their game too.

A forward should have an eye for a pass and possess the technical ability to execute his vision in cramped spaces in and around the area. Without further ado, let's take a look at five forwards who have the best passing ability in football right now.

#5 Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann can play in a variety of roles across the frontline. He is one of the best forwards of his generation and is almost unplayable on his day. The Frenchman packs a lot of technical finesse and has an unbelievable passing range.

Griezmann is great at executing threaded throughballs, outside-of-the-boot passes and even rabonas. He has played the role of a second striker to perfection all throughout his career and that's down to his vision and ability to play killer passes.

The 30-year-old picks up a lot of assists thanks to his playmaking abilities. In 561 appearances across all competitions in his club career, Griezmann has scored 220 goals and picked up 85 assists. In the 2020-21 La Liga season, he registered a pass completion rate of 87.3% which is mighty impressive for a forward.

#4 Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is one of the best strikers of his generation. The Frenchman has been a loyal servant to Real Madrid since joining in the summer of 2009. Benzema has scored 281 goals and provided 147 assists in 562 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Not only is Benzema an elite finisher but he is also an excellent passer of the ball. He had no qualms playing the supporting role when Cristiano Ronaldo assumed the position of the main goalscorer during the duo's time together at Madrid.

Benzema is excellent at link-up play and that is, in no short part, thanks to his excellent technical abilities. In the 2020-21 La Liga season, Benzema clocked a pass completion rate of 84.6%. It is quite astounding for a player who spends the majority of his time in the final third navigating tight spaces.

