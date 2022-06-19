5 free agents who would be perfect for the Premier League top 6

The Premier League top six are looking to bolster their ranks this summer. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, clubs have become a tad bit cautious about spending a lot of money in the transfer market. Signing a player on a free transfer is a very enticing prospect for any club.

The free agent market is populated with several world-class players this summer. It is only a matter of time before they find new clubs and start a new chapter in their respective careers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five free agents who would be perfect for the Premier League top 6.

#5 Isco

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey

Isco spent nine seasons at Real Madrid. He has enjoyed several highs and lows and is now set to leave the club at the end of this month when his contract runs out. Isco has won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles with the Spanish giants.

At the peak of his powers, he was one of the most creative central midfielders in Europe. However, his influence has waned considerably over the past few seasons and he was only sparingly used at Real Madrid in recent campaigns.

Isco is 30 now but he definitely has a few more years of playing at the highest level in him. The Spaniard would be a good addition to a team like Tottenham Hotspur. Antonio Conte's side have plenty of quality all over the pitch but they desperately need a playmaker in midfield. Isco could be a great stopgap solution for them.

#4 Gareth Bale

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Gareth Bale is yet another high-profile star who is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of this month as a free agent. In 258 games for Los Blancos across eight seasons, the Welshman has scored 106 goals and provided 67 assists.

He won three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Bale has come up clutch at critical junctures for Real Madrid but his last few seasons have been marred by injury issues and other controversies.

Bale did not feature extensively for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 2021-22 season. He played just seven matches across all competitions for Real Madrid last term and scored just one goal. That would make any team wary about pursuing him.

However, Bale is still a wonderful athlete and could be a great super-sub for any of the Premier League's top six sides.

#3 Christian Eriksen

Brentford v Southampton - Premier League

Christian Eriksen joined Brentford as a free agent in January earlier this year. The Denmark international proved that he still has what it takes to make an impact in the Premier League in the few months he played for the Bees.

Since making his debut for Brentford on February 26, Eriksen created 30 chances in the Premier League. Only Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (42) and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (38) created more in that period of time.

Eriksen has been linked with both Manchester United and his former club Tottenham Hotspur. According to David Ornstein, the Red Devils have made an offer to the Danish midfielder. Eriksen himself revealed in an interview with Swedish outlet Viaplay (via Fabrizio Romano) that he will make a decision on his future soon. He said:

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision.

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me."

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. theathletic.com/news/mancheste… Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. #MUFC summer priority remains De Jong but other options too @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. #MUFC summer priority remains De Jong but other options too @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

#2 Paulo Dybala

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

Paulo Dybala is set to become a free agent at the end of this month. He has been one of Juventus' most important players in the last decade but both the club and the player have decided that it's time to move on.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with Inter Milan. But there's no ignoring the fact that he could be a great addition to one of the Premier League's top six sides. Dybala could add some much-needed creativity to Tottenham Hotspur's midfield.

He could also be a great addition to Liverpool, whom he was linked with back in March. TuttomercatoWEB had claimed that the Merseysiders had opened talks to sign him but we haven't heard much about it since.

#1 Ousmane Dembele

Could Ousmane Dembele be playing in the Premier League next season?

Barcelona contract rebel Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to be at the Camp Nou beyond this summer. The Catalans have been put off by the Frenchman's contract demands, as per Mundo Deportivo (via Football Transfers) and the winger is set to leave the club.

As per football.london, Chelsea are in talks with Dembele's camp over a potential transfer. The Frenchman was the leading assist provider (13) in La Liga in the 2021-22 season despite having played only 21 games.

He would be a great addition to Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester United. Both teams are on the lookout for a right winger and Dembele fits the bill.

