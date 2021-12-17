5 free transfers in football history that crushed fans

Transfers in football are always a balance of joy and sadness, especially if the player involved in the deal is a really good one. While fans of the club receiving the player are overjoyed, there's a feeling of desolation and sadness among the supporters of the departing club.

For a long time in football, free signings were impossible, with clubs holding all the powers. Things changed with the Bosman ruling that enabled players to run down their contracts for whatever reason they may seem fit. Once a footballer's contract expires, they are free to join any club.

But some departures have resulted in deep heartbreak and sorrow among fans. This can be simply because their favorite player has left for absolutely no cost. On other occasions, the fans get even more enraged when their beloved players leave for free and join their direct rivals.

Whatever it may be, the following free signings crushed the club's fans when they left to change the track of their careers.

#5 Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid to PSG

Sergio Ramos (left) in action for Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos reached almost unmatchable heights at Real Madrid.

There has never been a shortage of superstars at Real since the days of Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas. But Ramos created a rich legacy over the years he spent in Madrid after joining as a youngster from Sevilla. He became club captain and led the team to several honors, including multiple UEFA Champions League titles.

Initially starting at right-back, Ramos later switched to the heart of defense to become one of the world's leading centre-backs in the modern era.

But all good things come to an end, and so did Ramos' stay at Real Madrid. His departure and subsequent free signing were not devoid of controversy. As per Ramos, there was a one-year contract extension by Real which he was ready to sign, but it was taken back without any information.

Many Madrid loyalists were deeply hurt, and some were even mad at club president Florentino Perez for not keeping Ramos at the Santiago Bernabeu. It has been even more painful for Ramos as his PSG days have been marred by injuries that have massively restricted his game time.

#4 Luis Enrique - Real Madrid to Barcelona

Luis Enrique during his Barcelona days (Image via FC Barcelona)

Making a free switch to one of the club's fiercest rivals is one thing, but it's another to criticize the previous club and its fans after joining their rivals.

Luis Enrique did both in the summer of 1996 when he saw out his contract at Real Madrid and joined Barcelona free of cost. After making the switch, he declared that he was never at home with Los Blancos and their fans, and he didn't have many fond memories of his time with them.

Squawka Football @Squawka Luis Enrique for Real Madrid:



☉ 213 games

☉ 18 goals

☉ 3 trophies



Luis Enrique for Barcelona as a player:



☉ 300 games

☉ 109 goals

☉ 7 trophies Luis Enrique for Real Madrid:☉ 213 games☉ 18 goals☉ 3 trophiesLuis Enrique for Barcelona as a player:☉ 300 games☉ 109 goals☉ 7 trophies

Although the Barcelona fans were hesitant at first, Enrique soon won them over with his excellent displays of football. The midfielder spent nine long seasons at Camp Nou and went on to captain the club. Enrique could play centrally and in attack, and scored several important goals, including in El Clasico.

He won a couple of La Liga and Copa Del Rey titles at Barcelona, among other trophies. Enrique returned to Barcelona as their manager in 2014 and led them to a continental treble the following year.

