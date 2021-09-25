5 French players who should leave their clubs in 2022

The French football team have one of the best squads in the world right now. In fact, France have such good depth that even their B team can beat most of the other teams in the world.

The major reason why this is possible is because French players in top European leagues have been exceptionally good. While that is true, it is necessary for the players to play at the right club for their overall development.

Some French players should change clubs in 2022

As happens frequently in football, players are stuck at the wrong club and vice versa. The best example for this is that of Antoine Griezmann. He was a star at Atletico Madrid but once he joined Barcelona, he was not the same player.

Such scenarios are not uncommon in football. Sometimes it is the tactics, sometimes it is the player's form or sometimes it can be the desire to play elsewhere. On that note, let's take a look at some well-known French players who should look to change their clubs in 2022:

#5 Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tanguy Ndombele was one of the star players in Ligue 1 in the 2018-19 season. Courtesy of his impressive performances with Lyon, the Frenchman attracted interest from all around Europe.

Eventually, Tottenham Hotspur signed the French midfielder. Ndombele can play as a box-to-box midfielder and also as an attacking midfielder. With his dribbling skills, flair, passing, and shooting abilities, he is a very effective player in the middle of the park.

Unfortunately, the move to Spurs hasn't worked out well for Ndombele. The former Lyon midfielder has struggled to consistently perform at the level he is known for. He also faced issues in getting along with different managers associated with the north London club.

As a result, the 24-year old is not getting regular game-time. For him and the club's betterment, it is best that Ndombele leaves the club. It is believed the central midfielder was seeking a move away this summer but that has failed to materialize. Come 2022, it is very likely that Ndombele will turn up for a different club.

#4 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial was touted to be the next Thierry Henry when he played for AS Monaco. The French winger scored 11 goals and assisted in five others in Ligue 1 before signing for Manchester United in 2015.

The then Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believed Martial can go on to win big things in his career. Notably, Martial's contract at Manchester United had a clause that would be triggered if he ever won the Ballon d'Or, which explains how highly he was rated.

With his impressive dribbling and creative abilities, the former Monaco attacker did well in his first few years at United. His best form came in the 2019-20 season when he netted 23 goals in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Apart from that, his contributions haven't been that significant. Given his potential, the French winger isn't even close to his best. Over the years, it has gotten frustrating for United fans to rely on Martial and it is justified.

It is rumored that the Premier League giants have asked Martial to find a new club given his unimpressive form. Unless Martial has a significant change in his fortunes by the end of the season, he's sure to move to a new club in 2020.

