5 full-backs who have created the most chances from open play in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been an entertaining watch and few can argue about its nail-biting action. From defense to attack, every role has been developed over the last nine months, with each player becoming more well-rounded. Likewise, the role of the full-backs has become increasingly impactful at both sides of the pitch.

Full-backs have been the core of many Premier League teams this season

Several Premier League full-backs have mastered the art of hitting long-range passes, finding key assists and providing accurate crosses. In fact, full-backs are starting to become the creative hubs for their side and see a lot more of the ball than the midfielders and the attackers.

On that note, let's take a look at the five full-backs who have created the most chances from open play in the Premier League this season. (2021-22)

#5 Joao Cancelo - 34 chances

Manchester City v Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Joao Cancelo has been the chief reason for Manchester City's success in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese full-back, who has operated on both left and right sides of the pitch, has been an incredible full-back for the club this season.

Often shifting into midfield and finding key passes, Cancelo has the ability to create something out of nothing. His energy, coupled with the capability to find the right man in the penalty box, makes him a deadly player on the wings. In fact, he is also an excellent asset for the Citizens, especially against teams that hold a low block.

Although Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are brilliant creators themselves, Cancelo adds something different every time he is on the ball. Hence, the full-back, who has seven assists in 36 league appearances this season, has created 34 chances from open play.

His numbers are likely to increase next term with Erling Haaland set to join the Etihad club.

#4 Reece James - 36 chances

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Reece James has been one of the standout players for Chelsea this season. The Blues have faltered in their hopes of winning the Premier League this season. Many will argue that the Englishman's two-month absence due to an injury played an integral role in the same.

The 22-year-old star has managed to score five goals and provide nine assists in just 26 Premier League games this season. If he had been available for more of the campaign, the full-back would perhaps have been in double figures for assists this term. Regardless, he has caused havoc down the right wing, through his rock-solid defending as well as his ability to hit the right pass at the right time.

James' delivery into the box has been massive for Chelsea this term. Hence, it is no co-incidence that he has created 36 chances from open play, thereby proving his quality down the wings for his side. If the Blues had a more clinical frontline, the young England star would have had far better numbers this season.

#3 Marc Cucurella - 38 chances

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Marc Cucurella has been one of the best players outside the Premier League's top four this season. This is even more considering that this is his first season in the English top flight after joining from Getafe last summer.

Although Brighton and Hove Albion couldn't compete for European spots this term, they are one of the best teams to watch in the top-flight.

Graham Potter's men certainly know their way around the ball, with Cucurella epitomizing it more than most of his teammates. The left-wing back is a flexible option down the flanks and can cut the ball on the outside and inside to keep his opponents guessing. His main strength lies in whipping the ball into the box, especially into vulnerable areas.

Although the 23-year-old star has only managed one assist in 35 league games, he has created 38 chances from open play. Hence, he has arguably done all he can to be part of the creative influx for his side. However, the club's attackers have failed on their part to a considerable extent this season.

#2 Andrew Robertson - 38 chances

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Andrew Robertson has struggled with a couple of injuries this season but he has ensured that it doesn't affected his quality on the pitch.

The Scottish full-back has run riot on the left-side for Liverpool this season, through his overlapping runs and dangerous balls into the box. With the Reds being more potent than ever going forward this season, Robertson has tapped into his creative potential yet again this term.

The former Hull City ace has bagged 10 assists and three goals in 29 league games, not to mention creating 38 chances from open play. There are few better crossers of the ball than Robertson and he has proved the same this season.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 47 chances

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best full-back in world football at the moment and there are only a few who would debate against it.

The Englishman has taken his game to the next level season-after-season, ever since he broke onto the scene in 2018. With Liverpool's attackers always ready to pounce on chances, Alexander-Arnold provides for them through his sensational delivery into the box. From inch-perfect curved balls to long diagonals, he has mastered the art of chance creation, as evident by his 12 assists in 32 league games.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the young full-back has registered 47 chances from open play in the Premier League this season. Hence, it is a wonder how Alexander-Arnold was overlooked for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award this term. It was won by Manchester City's Phil Foden.

