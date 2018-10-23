5 future replacements for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 624 // 23 Oct 2018, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who can replace the Argentine?

The all-time top-scorer for Manchester City has given this generation a lot more than we can savor. He surely is a part of the golden generation of footballers, who made sure that the fans get what they paid for. Aguero proves that it takes alot to establish one's self among the greatest strikers of all time, which to some extent, he has already done.

However, as time goes by, the next generation of football players need some room to showcase their talent, and there will definitely be a time when the Argentine striker will have to leave the club or hang his boots in order to allow the future stars to take his place.

Gabriel Jesus is already an option, but there are reports that he could be leaving as well. On the other hand, Jesus, in most people's opinion isn't quite ready to take his place, as Manchester City have already started looking for Aguero's successor.

We have shortlisted the 5 young players, who could be a great replacement for the Argentine, carrying forward his legacy as a striker.

#5 Lautaro Martinez - Internazionale

The Inter striker can be a good replacement for Aguero

With 27 goals in almost 65 appearances, the Inter striker is one of the hottest prowesses in the world of football and has been on the radar of clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Argentine is an extremely phenomenal talent, as his height, unlike Aguero and Jesus could be an advantage for the Citizens, as their full-backs enjoy delivering crosses.

Inter Milan have always had the option of strikers on their benches, and Martinez could be "expendable". By joining Manchester City under the realm of Guardiola, he can surely improve his style of play.

1 / 5 NEXT