5 German players with the most goals in Champions League history

Led by the formidable Bayern Munich, German clubs have consistently impressed in the UEFA Champions League and other European competitions.

Die Mannschaft's ability to produce well-rounded and balanced footballers remains unparalleled. Known for their solid technique and ruthless efficiency, German stars are vital parts of some of the best club teams in the world right now.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have led the German charge in the Champions League

The usual suspects, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have made several deep runs in the premier European club competition during the 2010s. More recently, RB Leipzig have also emerged as a team to watch out for and have put in some good displays over the last few years.

Bayern Munich, in particular, have played a crucial role in ending the dominance of La Liga sides in the Champions League. The Bavarian giants have made a habit of dismantling Barcelona and are the most recent German club to have won the continental title. They picked up the trophy in the 2019-20 season, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final, to complete a continental treble.

On that note, here's a look at five German stars who have scored the most goals in the history of the prestigious European club competition:

#5 Michael Ballack, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and Dieter Hoeneß (16 goals)

Michael Ballack lifts the FA Cup during his time with Chelsea.

In fifth place, we have a tie between three German legends, all of whom represented Bayern Munich at some point in their careers.

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is the only member of the trio to have won the Champions League though. The former striker, who scored 217 goals in 423 games for the Bavarian giants, won back-to-back European Cups with the club in 1975 and 1976.

Former Germany skipper Michael Ballack took the most games (93) to reach his tally of 16 goals. His best displays in the competition came with Bayer Leverkusen, with whom he reached the 2002 final and scored nine of his 16 goals.

Dieter Hoeneß, who scored 149 goals in 303 games for Bayern Munich, was the quickest to reach the mark, scoring 16 times in just 27 games. Although the forward barely played for his national team (six caps), he won five Bundesliga titles with the Bavarian giants.

#4 Marco Reus (21 goals in 56 appearances)

Marco Reus in action for Borussia Dortmund in a Europa League fixture.

Borussia Dortmund's versatile 32-year-old attacking midfielder is already a club legend. Marco Reus has scored 153 goals and provided 108 assists in 348 games for the BVB.

He also has 21 goals and 18 assists to his name in the Champions League. Despite being absent from a handful of international tournaments, Reus has 15 goals in 48 games for the German national team as well.

Although his individual quality has never been in question, Reus' career has been marred by his injury woes. The midfielder missed out on Germany's victorious 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign and has never won a Bundesliga title or the Champions League in his career.

Reus has, however, been named Bundesliga's Player of the Year thrice during the course of his career.

