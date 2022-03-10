5 goalkeepers with the best long-passing ability in Premier League right now

The Premier League has never shied away from adapting to the ever-changing style of football. With the arrival of managers and players from different leagues and countries, there is always a new flavor to the league.

Modern-day football demands a lot of responsibilities from individuals, some of whom didn't even exist before. One of them involves the quality and range of passing available at the goalkeeper's disposal.

Premier League goalkeepers have a good range of passing

In the past, it hardly mattered how good a goalkeeper was with the ball at his feet. Modern times have changed that perspective as many teams prefer to play from the back.

With this strategy, it has almost become a necessity for the man between the sticks to be very efficient with his passing. Keeping this in mind, some have even managed to be impactful with their long-range passing. The Premier League has a good amount of goalkeepers capable of that. Here, we take a look at those top keepers.

#5 Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea made a gem of a signing when they decided to sign Edouard Mendy in 2020 from Rennes. Since then, the Senegalese has been absolutely superb for the Blues.

His shot-stopping abilities combined with his sharp reflexes have done him a ton of favors for Chelsea. So far this season, Mendy has made 51 saves and kept 10 cleansheets. He missed a few games because of his participation in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Bismark Eli @MrGatortv

Ronaldo | UCLdraw | Shatta wale | Burna Boy Watch as Edouard Mendy is currently one of the best in the world. High passing abilities. Full videoRonaldo | UCLdraw | Shatta wale | Burna Boy Watch as Edouard Mendy is currently one of the best in the world. High passing abilities. Full video 👇👇👇👇👇youtu.be/yOf1TGQYhA0Ronaldo | UCLdraw | Shatta wale | Burna Boy https://t.co/LQmOHaLC90

Mendy's passing has often been quite effective for the Blues, helping them play from the back. As far as long passes are concerned, the Chelsea goalkeeper has made 127 successful long passes, with a completion efficiency of 52.9%.

#4 Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier League

Over time, Vicente Guaita has grown into a key player for Crystal Palace. His performances between the sticks have only got better season after season.

The Spaniard has already made 64 saves this season and kept seven cleansheets. His sharp reflexes have been the key to his impressive performances. Having made more than 100 saves in the past two seasons, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Guaita achieves the same feat this campaign.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has done quite well with his passing too. Guaita has attempted 301 long passes this season and completed 167 of them successfully, thus achieving an efficiency of 55.5%.

#3 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - Premier League

Having recently signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, Hugo Lloris has secured his future for two more years in north London. The Frenchman is currently in his 10th season with Spurs and remains an important player for them.

Lloris may not be at his best right now but his experience between the sticks is of utmost importance. He has made 73 saves this season and has kept 10 cleansheets so far.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤪 Tottenham 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 Hugo Lloris has made more key passes (2) than the following players in the Premier League this season:



Kai Havertz

Ferran Torres

Hwang Hee-Chan

Adam Lallana

Dele Alli

Danny Welbeck 🤪 Tottenham 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 Hugo Lloris has made more key passes (2) than the following players in the Premier League this season:Kai HavertzFerran TorresHwang Hee-ChanAdam LallanaDele AlliDanny Welbeck https://t.co/u4CFEsQ3EX

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has always been an impressive passer of the ball. Lloris has made 324 long passes this season, completing 185 of them, thus achieving an efficiency of 57.1%.

#2 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool made a very wise signing in the form of Alisson Becker in the 2018-19 season from Roma. Since then, the Brazilian has simply been phenomenal for the Reds.

His shot-stopping abilities have come to Liverpool's rescue more often than not. Becker is also well-known for coming off his line quickly and helping out the defense. So far this season, he has made 50 saves and kept 14 cleansheets.

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV Can’t remember the last time an Alisson assist and Mo Salah goal felt so big 🍿 Can’t remember the last time an Alisson assist and Mo Salah goal felt so big 🍿 https://t.co/Pt3ZB6ZZG5

The 29-year-old goalkeeper's passing has been sloppy at times but has been reliable in most cases. Alisson has attempted 324 long-range passes this season. Out of them, 208 have been successfully completed, thus achieving an efficiency of 64.2%.

His assist for Mohamed Salah against Norwich City in the Premier League this season was an example of his effective long-range passing.

#1 Ederson (Manchester City)

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

There are very few goalkeepers in the Premier League who are as composed and as good at passing as Ederson Moraes is. The Manchester City goalkeeper is currently in his fifth season with the defending champions.

In his time with City so far, the Brazilian goalkeeper has a pass completion success of 86.3%. It is commendable how Ederson is so good with his passing and it is something manager Pep Guardiola will be very proud of.

Premier League @premierleague



#GoalOfTheDay x @ManCity The pass from Ederson and the finish by Ilkay Gundogan 🤩 The pass from Ederson and the finish by Ilkay Gundogan 🤩#GoalOfTheDay x @ManCity https://t.co/5kTYNj5lFB

Amazingly, the City goalkeeper hasn't misplaced a single short or medium pass so far this season, having attempted 138 and 369 of them respectively. Ederson has achieved success in 206 out of 291 long passes, achieving an efficiency of 70.8%. No goalkeeper in the Premier League is better than the Brazilian in this department.

