5 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in 21st century

The best result for every goalkeeper on the planet is not conceding any goals and shutting the opposition out. He will need help from his defenders in the process because football is a team game after all. But in any game of football, goalkeepers are very likely to be tested at least a couple of times.

To build a title-winning side, a team needs to have a solid backline. They will also need an excellent goalkeeper between the sticks to ensure any leakage in defence doesn't always spell bad news for the team.

We've seen several incredible goalkeepers leave an indelible mark on the game. Even today, goalkeepers continue to be the unsung heroes of their sides. Keeping a clean sheet is as important as scoring a goal and credit ought to be given where it's due.

WIthout further ado, let's take a look at five goalkeepers with the most cleansheets in the 21st century.

#5 Manuel Neuer - 335 cleansheets

Manuel Neuer is easily one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. The German international is a phenomenon between the sticks and is considered to be a complete, modern goalkeeper.

Neuer has incredible physical attributes and is a colossus of a man to stroke the ball past. He is tall, quick, athletic and has great reactions. Neuer is also not afraid to burst into tight situations inside the area to gather the ball and take the pressure off his defenders.

He has also popularized the role of the 'sweeper keeper'. Bayern Munich play with a high backline. This leaves a lot of space in behind the defence and it gives the opposition the opportunity to dink a pass beyond the defence for a forward to chase down. Neuer will anticipate such passes and sweep up behind his teammates.

Neuer has kept 335 cleansheets in the 21st century. At the age of 35, he is the captain of Bayern Munich and the German national team. He definitely has a lot more years of football left in him and he should climb the rankings further.

#4 Pepe Reina - 354 cleansheets

38-year-old Pepe Reina is one of the most experienced goalkeepers on the planet. In a career spanning 21 years, Reina has represented teams like Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Aston Villa and Lazio.

The Spanish goalkeeper is excellent with the ball at his feet. He is great at starting attacks from the back in addition to being an excellent goalkeeper. Gianluigi Buffon once described Pepe Reina as the best goalkeeper of his era with his feet.

Reina won three Premier League Golden Gloves in his first three seasons with Liverpool. The 38-year-old is great at sweeping as well and does a good job of rushing off his line and taking charge of the situation. Reina has kept 354 cleansheets in 21st century.

