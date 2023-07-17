5 goalkeepers who are most comfortable on the ball right now (2023)

In the modern era, it has become increasingly important for goalkeepers to be good with the ball at their feet. The days when the primary duty of goalkeepers was shot-stopping and hoofing long balls out of the danger zone are long gone.

A vast majority of football teams have now adopted an expansive style of play and build from the back and goalkeepers play a crucial role in kickstarting these moves.

A modern goalkeeper has to offer himself as an additional passing option and also play line-breaking passes to help transform his side from defence to attack.

Their ability to distribute the ball with precision, including launching counter-attacks can have a major impact on their team's overall performance. In the modern game, goalkeepers who are good with the ball at their feet enhance their team's chances and capabilities and also play a more crucial role than they used to earlier.

Let's take a look at five goalkeepers are the most comfortable on the ball right now (2023).

#5 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is widely considered to be one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers of the modern era. The Barcelona number 1 is widely renowned for his exceptional ball-playing skills and the comfort he showcases on the ball.

He consistently offers himself as a passing option and thanks to his remarkable technical ability, he is able to play short and long passes with great precision. Ter Stegen is calm under pressure and his ball-playing skills have helped solidify his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers of recent times.

He recorded a pass success rate of 82.4% in the 2022-23 La Liga season and has proven to be a perfect fit for a possession-based team like Barcelona.

#4 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer is arguably the best goalkeeper of his generation (cred: Sky Sports)

In a lot of ways, Manuel Neuer has helped define what a modern goalkeeper ought to be like. He is often seen abandoning his penalty box to come out and see off the danger with his feet when his team's defensive line has been breached high up the pitch.

Neuer is also very good with the ball at his feet. Not only is he calm and composed whenever he receives the ball but he can also dribble past an opponent if the need arises. He is also a very good passer of the ball and is capable of picking out his teammates wherever they might be on the pitch.

Neuer registered an 87% pass completion rate in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season for Bayern Munich. He is 37 and his powers may be starting to wane but he is still one of those elite goalkeepers who are extremely comfortable on the ball.

#3 Andre Onana

Andre Onana (cred: Sports Brief)

Watching Andre Onana on the ball could be anxiety inducing for football fans. The nonchalance with which he takes the responsibility of possession and executes impressive skills and passes are a sight to behold. He is prone to the occasional error but Andre Onana was a class act in the 2022-23 season for Inter Milan.

Not only did he excel as a shot-stopper but he proved to be a vital cog in Simone Inzaghi's setup by virtue of his incredible passing ability. Onana consistently played line-breaking passes with precision to his teammates to kickstart attacks and gave Inter an edge in important matches.

Manchester United have now reportedly sealed a deal for him and he is expected to be a game-changing signing for the Red Devils. He completed 79.2% of his attempted passes for Inter Milan in the 2022-23 Serie A season.

#2 Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Ederson Moraes with the Champions League trophy

Pep Guardiola's teams are usually populated by technically profound footballers and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes is no exception. The Brazilian goalkeeper is an incredible passer of the ball so much so that it is claimed by fans across the world that he could even play in an outfield position.

Like Onana, Ederson's overconfidence has cost him on occasion but he pulls off incredible passes and skills more often than not. Ederson's distribution is key aspect of City's game and thanks to his excellent range of passing, he ensures his side does not get pegged back too much and soak up the pressure.

He had a pass success rate of 84.4% in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season and even had an assist to his name.

#1 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is arguably the best and most well-rounded goalkeeper in the game right now. The Liverpool custodian is a stalwart between the sticks thanks to his excellent shot-stopping abilities and his ball-playing skills.

Alisson is also extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. Not only can he ping quick short passes and help his team play out from the back but he can also hoof it deep into enemy territory to help his side execute lightning quick counter-attacks.

It's not rare to see Alisson release a pacy Liverpool attacker into the clear behind the opposition's defence with a precise long ball. Alisson picked up an assist and registered a pass success rate of 83.4% in 37 Premier League appearances last season.