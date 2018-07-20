5 goalkeepers Liverpool could have signed for less than £65m

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 33.42K // 20 Jul 2018, 09:28 IST

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Alisson

Arguably the most in-demand goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer market, Alisson has eventually completed a move to Liverpool on a six-year contract.

While the sensational deal was in prospect throughout the summer, something that has astounded the footballing fraternity is the eye-watering sum Liverpool forked out to procure the Brazilian's signature.

Much to our surprise, The Reds paid a reported fee worth £65m to bring the Brazil international to Anfield - making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time.

As a result, the nonpareil figure has eclipsed the £34.7m that Manchester City paid for Ederson last summer and Juventus’ £32.6m investment in Gianluigi Buffon back in 2001.

Needless to say, the repercussions of Alisson's astronomical valuation will be profound as this will not only further inflate the prices of players in the market, but also puts pressure on the 25-year-old to perform to the best of his abilities.

Here's what Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool's current manager, had to say about Alisson's exorbitant price:

It’s not his price, it’s not the price we want to pay, it’s only the price the market demands. That’s how it is, no problem with that.

Of course, the club did not wish to pay such a huge sum for a player between the sticks, but that is how things have turned out and there's probably nothing Klopp could do about it.

However, there was one thing the German manager could have done - acquire another goalkeeper in place of Alisson.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 goalkeepers Liverpool could have acquired for a much lesser price.

#5 Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Italian prodigy

Italian fans were left broken-hearted by Gianluigi Buffon's international retirement, but they knew that their future is in safe hands courtesy of the reassuring presence of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 19-year-old has been an absolute revelation at AC Milan, having already made over 100 appearances in Serie A at such a tender age. Donnarumma is a dependable figure at the back owing to his physical strength, mental composure, technical intelligence and excellent reflexes.

With the prodigy enjoying the peak of his powers at such a young age, Liverpool could have found a long-term solution for their goalkeeping woes for only £35m.

