5 Goalkeepers who could be on the move this summer

With the summer transfer window set to open on the 9th of June, clubs will look to dip into the market to improve their squads ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Historically, top European clubs have shown an affinity towards signing attackers for big-money fees over other positions on the pitch. Scoring goals is an incredibly difficult task, due to which they have often cost a lot of money.

In fact, eight of the ten most expensive transfers ever conducted in football have been forwards. Paul Pogba and Philippe Coutinho are the only two exceptions, with the latter also being a largely attack-oriented player.

However, players from other positions on the pitch have begun to rise in value over the last decade or so, especially due to some clubs transfer activities. In the last four years alone, clubs have spent a fee of €80m or higher on central defenders. This has led to defenders being sold for higher prices all across Europe.

Gianluigi Buffon of Parma

While goalkeepers weren't such expensive commodities to purchase in the past, even their values have soared massively in the last few years. Gianluigi Buffon remained the world's most expensive goalkeeper (in Euros) for 17 years as Juventus paid €52.88m to acquire him in 2001.

This was, however, until his record was broken twice in the span of a few weeks in 2018. Liverpool signed Alisson Becker in July of that year for €62.5m, and just over three weeks later, Chelsea signed €80m.

This summer, a fair few goalkeepers have been linked with transfers ahead of the summer window for one reason or another. While some hope to move to a bigger club, others want to secure more playing time or just want a new challenge. On that note, here is a look at five goalkeepers who could be on the move in the 2021 transfer window.

#5 Gianluigi Buffon | Juventus

Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVISION Cup Final

Kicking off this list is a straightforward choice in Gianluigi Buffon, who has already spoken of his desire to part ways with Juventus. The iconic goalkeeper is one of the greatest players in the history of the Bianconeri and the Italian national side. He's appeared 685 times for Juventus and has 176 caps for the Azzurri.

Speaking after Juventus' Coppa Italia victory last month, Buffon announced;

"We have reached the end of a cycle and so it is right for me to take my leave. This beautiful and very long experience with Juve will come to a definitive end this year."

6 - Gianluigi Buffon has now won six Coppa Italia trophies (one with Parma and five with the Bianconeri), no other player have won more. Legend.#TIMVISIONCUP #AtalantaJuve pic.twitter.com/IdsIifRclH — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 19, 2021

The 43-year-old World Cup winner is yet to decide on his next club, but he has had several offers from all across Europe at the time of writing. Buffon reportedly has offers from the likes of Barcelona, Parma, and other clubs. Serie A's record appearance holder has not ruled out the possibility of retiring either, so his future is currently up in the air.

#4 Jan Oblak | Atletico Madrid

Atletico de Madrid v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

There is little doubt over Jan Oblak's status as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football. The Slovenian. He played an influential role in helping Atletico Madrid win LaLiga Santander in 2020-21, reiterating himself as one of the best in the world.

While neither the club nor the player have expressed a pressing desire to part ways, there have been reports claiming a move could be on the cards. The record five-time Zamora Trophy winner is reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Oblak himself responded to this speculation by saying;

"I do not see the future. But neither the club [Atletico Madrid], nor me, nor anyone else can do it. It’ll depend on the issues of how the club are, if they need to sell a player or not. There are many things in this."

Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. pic.twitter.com/AiWjW29dlH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

Rumours have also suggested that Manchester United could look to sign Oblak by offering David de Gea in return. With two years left on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, it remains to be seen if he remains at the club this summer.

