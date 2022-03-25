5 goalkeepers who have saved most penalties in Premier League history

The Premier League has never been a safe haven for goalkeepers when it comes to containing goals. Despite that, many have done exceptionally well to have a strong presence between the sticks.

Over the years, the league has witnessed goalkeepers becoming more commanding than ever. They have shown more authority and control with better communication with their defense.

Premier League goalkeepers have sharp reflexes

A goalkeeper is most helpless during a penalty as the odds of him saving it are drastically less and quite dependent on the spot-kick taker. Top goalkeepers have always recommended a mixture of research, tactics and observing a penalty taker's move to increase their chances of saving it.

Penalties are awarded at regular intervals in the Premier League but not many keepers have a good knack for saving them. In the history of the competition, some goalkeepers have done pretty well in this department and we take a look at the best of them.

Note: All stats are as per OptaJoe

#5 Shay Given

Shay Given while playing for Stoke City

The iconic Republic of Ireland goalkeeper is well-known for his time with Newcastle United. Shay Given spent 12 seasons with the Magpies before joining Manchester City in the 2008-09 season.

With his amazing shot-stopping abilities, the Irish goalkeeper was a delight to watch on Tyneside. Along with Newcastle United and Manchester City, Shay Given also played for Blackburn, Aston Villa and Stoke City in the Premier League.

He kept 113 clean sheets in 451 league appearances, conceding 239 goals. Shay Given was able to save 10 penalties out of the 66 he faced during his time in England's top division.

#4 Brad Friedel

Brad Friedel is Aston Villa's oldest-ever player

The American goalkeeper started his Premier League career with Liverpool in the 1997-98 season. Brad Friedel's major breakthrough came with Blackburn Rovers.

With the Rovers, he was a reliable figure between the sticks and was their savior more often than not. Friedel also went on to play for Aston Villa and Tottenham during his time in England.

bet365 @bet365 Brad Friedel has kept more Premier League clean sheets in his career than Peter Schmeichel, Joe Hart, David de Gea and Shay Given.



He spent 17 seasons in the PL, making 450 top-flight appearances.



He made 310 consecutive PL appearances for Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham. Brad Friedel has kept more Premier League clean sheets in his career than Peter Schmeichel, Joe Hart, David de Gea and Shay Given.He spent 17 seasons in the PL, making 450 top-flight appearances.He made 310 consecutive PL appearances for Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham. https://t.co/kNklmpjS49

In the process, he made 450 appearances, keeping 132 clean sheets and conceding 306 goals. Friedel did well during spot-kicks and was able to save 10 penalties out of the 51 he faced in the league.

The American shot-stopper holds the record of making the most consecutive appearances in the league with 310. No North or South American player has managed to play more matches than Friedel did in England's top-tier football league.

#3 Mark Schwarzer

Mark Schwarzer was part of the title winning campaign for Chelsea and Leicester City

The Australian was a key player for Middlesbrough in 1990s and 2000s. Mark Schwarzer stayed with the club through thick and thin and was often crucial in their survival in the top division.

After spending 11 seasons with Boro, he left to sign for Fulham in the 2008-09 season. Schwarzer also played for Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League but failed to get regular game-time with both the clubs.

Squawka @Squawka Mark Schwarzer has won back to back Premier League titles with different clubs: Chelsea and Leicester. Mark Schwarzer has won back to back Premier League titles with different clubs: Chelsea and Leicester. https://t.co/6XsSIg2Prh

He made 514 appearances in the league, the most by any non-British player in the history of the competition. Mark Schwarzer saved 10 penalties out of the 49 he faced during his time in England.

#2 Thomas Sorensen

Manchester City v Stoke City - Premier League

The Premier League has had some impressive Danish goalkeepers in the competition's history and Thomas Sorensen is one of them. He started his career in England when he joined Sunderland in the 1998-99 season.

After spending four seasons with the Black Cats, Sorensen joined Aston Villa. With Villains too, the Denmark national did a fair job before leaving for Stoke City.

In his 364 appearances, Sorensen kept 107 clean sheets and conceded 152 goals. He saved 12 penalties out of the 50 he faced during his 14 seasons in the Premier League.

#1 David James

David James played for a number of English clubs

Coming through the ranks at Watford, David James got his first real experience of the Premier League with Liverpool. He spent seven seasons with the Reds before joining Aston Villa in the 1999-2000 season.

Post that, James went on to play for Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester City and Portsmouth. With his sharp reflexes, amazing positioning and impressive shot-stopping abilities, the Englishman was quite a reliable figure between the sticks.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 01/08 - On this day in 1970, David James was born. He's made more Premier League appearances than any other goalkeeper in the competition (572). Returns. 01/08 - On this day in 1970, David James was born. He's made more Premier League appearances than any other goalkeeper in the competition (572). Returns. https://t.co/71raaE1GNW

James holds the record for keeping the most clean sheets in the Premier League with 169. In his 572 appearances, the English goalkeeper conceded just 179 goals. He also holds the record for saving the highest number of penalties in the league with 13, having faced 63 penalties in total.

