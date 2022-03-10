5 goalkeepers who won the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup are extremely prestigious trophies. These competitions represent the pinnacle of success in the careers of many professional football players. Winning even one of them counts a lot for any footballer. Some players have, however, won not just one but both of these competitions.

Some popular winners of the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League

A number of players have won both the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League in their careers. Examples of such players include Phillip Lahm, Raphael Varane, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Muller, Cafu and a host of others. Our focus, however, is on the goalkeepers who have achieved this feat. Without further ado, here is a list of five goalkeepers who have won the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League.

#5 Victor Valdes (FC Barcelona and Spain)

FC Barcelona v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Victor Valdes enjoyed a successful playing career that was filled with trophies all through. The goalkeeper came through the famed La Masia academy of FC Barcelona and went on to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper for a decade.

Valdes was in goal for FC Barcelona in the 2005/06, 2008/09 and 2010/11 UEFA Champions League triumphs. He was also part of the Spanish national team squad that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

total Barça @totalBarca Barcelona's 2006 Champions League trophy belongs to Victor Valdes. Barcelona's 2006 Champions League trophy belongs to Victor Valdes. https://t.co/EJWoVQKVRb

Valdes played for FC Barcelona from the start of his career until 2014 when he moved to Manchester United for free. The Spanish goalkeeper won a record five Zamora trophy awards for being the goalkeeper with the best record in the league. He also won the La Liga Goalkeeper of the Year award twice in his career.

#4 Fabien Barthez (Olympique Marseille and France)

Fabien Barthez in action in the 1998 FIFA World Cup final for France

French goalkeeper Fabien Barthez is another who has enjoyed a successful career laden with many trophies for club and country. He has represented various clubs in Europe and also served as the first-choice goalkeeper for France for a number of years.

Barthez was in goal for Olympique Marseille in the 1992/93 season as they won the UEFA Champions League, keeping a clean sheet against AC Milan in a 1-0 victory. He also won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 as France's first-choice between the sticks.

𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙨 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 @Cantona_Collars



He was brilliant right up until he joined us



. Here's a young Fabien Barthez (with flowing locks) making a brilliant save in 1993 Champions League Final.He was brilliant right up until he joined us Here's a young Fabien Barthez (with flowing locks) making a brilliant save in 1993 Champions League Final.He was brilliant right up until he joined us 😂. https://t.co/EHKwVyTwzw

When he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993, he was the youngest goalkeeper to win the competition. He went on to represent AS Monaco, Manchester United, Olympique Marseille and FC Nantes before retiring in 2007. After his retirement, he ventured briefly into coaching and also became a motorsport driver.

#3 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich and Germany)

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Manuel Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers in world football. He has enjoyed a very successful career on every front, winning major titles and honors. The Germany captain presently plays for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. He joined the club from Schalke 04 in 2011.

Neuer won his first UEFA Champions League title in 2013 before captaining the club to glory in the competition seven years later in 2020. He won the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014 as the first-choice goalkeeper for the German national team.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Manuel Neuer breaks Oliver Khan's record for the most Champions League appearances as a goalkeeper for Bayern.



#UCL 𝟏𝟎𝟒 gamesManuel Neuer breaks Oliver Khan's record for the most Champions League appearances as a goalkeeper for Bayern. 𝟏𝟎𝟒 games 👕Manuel Neuer breaks Oliver Khan's record for the most Champions League appearances as a goalkeeper for Bayern.#UCL https://t.co/E12WNf36lG

Neuer is one of the most adept goalkeepers with the ball at his feet. He has redefined the "sweeper keeper" role and has achieved widespread popularity. The goalkeeper presently captains both Germany and Bayern Munich.

#2 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid and Spain)

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas is one of the most successful goalkeepers in European football history. He graduated from Real Madrid's academy before going on to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Casillas won the UEFA Champions League in 2000, 2002 and as captain in 2014. He also captained Spain's national team to FIFA World Cup glory in 2010. The Spaniard was only 18 years old when he won his first Champions League crown in 2000, making him the youngest goalkeeper to win the competition.

Real Madrid Reference @MadridReference Most UEFA Champions League appearances for Real Madrid:



150 Casillas

130 Raúl

129 Sergio Ramos

117 Benzema

107 Roberto Carlos

101 Marcelo

101 Cristiano Ronaldo



#HalaMadrid #UCL Most UEFA Champions League appearances for Real Madrid:150Casillas130Raúl129Sergio Ramos117Benzema107Roberto Carlos101Marcelo101Cristiano Ronaldo 📊 Most UEFA Champions League appearances for Real Madrid:150 🇪🇸 Casillas130 🇪🇸 Raúl129 🇪🇸 Sergio Ramos117 🇫🇷 Benzema107 🇧🇷 Roberto Carlos101 🇧🇷 Marcelo101 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo#HalaMadrid #UCL

Casillas spent the majority of his career with Real Madrid before moving to FC Porto in 2015. The Spaniard retired after suffering from a heart condition in 2020.

#1 Dida (AC Milan and Brazil)

Dida of AC Milan in action

Dida is a legendary figure among South American goalkeepers. The Brazilian played at the highest level of his career both in his native Brazil and in Europe.

Dida won the UEFA Champions League on two occasions in his ten seasons as an AC Milan player. The Brazilian goalkeeper was the hero of the penalty shootout in the 2003 final against Juventus and played in the 2007 final against Liverpool. He also won the FIFA World Cup in 2002 as Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Copa Libertadores

Copa América

Champions League



And he has a winners' medal to show for each one. 🥇 Dida has kept a clean sheet in the final of the following competitions:Copa LibertadoresCopa AméricaChampions LeagueAnd he has a winners' medal to show for each one. 🥇 Dida has kept a clean sheet in the final of the following competitions:🏆 Copa Libertadores🏆 Copa América🏆 Champions LeagueAnd he has a winners' medal to show for each one. 🥇 https://t.co/KCH9LV3wQx

Dida left AC Milan after a successful stint in Europe and moved back to Brazil. He represented Portuguesa, Gremio and Internacional before his retirement in 2015.

