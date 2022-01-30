5 great defenders to play under Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's style of play is not always admired by many, yet he has been very successful with his approach. His detailed analysis of the opposition has been key in digging out results for his team.

With plenty of experience under his belt, the Portuguese has been blessed to have managed some of the top European clubs. Amazingly, he has been successful with most of them.

Jose Mourinho loves playing defensive football

It is no secret that Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of defending deep, and with numbers. He loves to tire out the opposition, and attack brutally on the counter.

Thanks to his preferred game style, he has been blessed to have had some amazing defenders who successfully execute his tactics. On that note, here's a look at five great defenders to have played under Mourinho:

#5 Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan)

There is no doubt about how massive a legend Javier Zanetti is for Inter Milan. The Argentine spent 19 seasons of his club career with Inter, winning many trophies in the process.

Jose Mourinho managed the Serie A club for two seasons, and had the pleasure of working with Zanetti. Thanks to the Argentine's versatility of playing as full-back and defensive midfielder, Mourinho immensely benefitted. The duo helped Inter Milan to a historic continental treble in the 2009-10 season.

Hotspur Related @HotspurRelated Javier Zanetti on the effect now #thfc head coach José Mourinho had during his tenure at Inter Milan: "You would have jumped into a fire for José Mourinho. We were not afraid of anyone with him in charge." [Sport Week] Javier Zanetti on the effect now #thfc head coach José Mourinho had during his tenure at Inter Milan: "You would have jumped into a fire for José Mourinho. We were not afraid of anyone with him in charge." [Sport Week]

Zanetti played 106 matches under Mourinho at Inter, winning the Serie A twice. The Argentine's leadership combined with Mourinho's winning mentality was key to Inter Milan's success.

#4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Marcelo is arguably one of the best left-backs of his generation. Although the Brazilian looks out of form right now, and is possibly nearing the end of his career, his contributions to Real Madrid remain invaluable.

With his dynamic and attacking play down the left flank, Marcelo has been unstoppable at times. During Mourinho's reign at Madrid, the left-back was key in helping out in counterattacks.

SBOBET @SBOBET Real Madrid defender Marcelo reacts on the sacking of Jose Mourinho.



"It's a shame because he is a great coach, who is without a club. Whether he returns to Madrid is not up to me. He has done great things for Real Madrid." Real Madrid defender Marcelo reacts on the sacking of Jose Mourinho."It's a shame because he is a great coach, who is without a club. Whether he returns to Madrid is not up to me. He has done great things for Real Madrid." https://t.co/2m7D9ccJ24

The Brazilian defender played 113 games and registered 21 assists under Mourinho. Marcelo regards Mourinho very highly, and spoke in favour of the Portuguese when he was sacked by Manchester United in 2018.

