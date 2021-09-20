5 great footballers who overcame adversity to reach the top

Footballers live a life that many of us can only dream of. Their wages, cars, luxuries, endorsements, lifestyles and most importantly sporting success always catch the eye. But not many are aware of the fact that many of these superstars also had humble beginnings.

There are numerous great footballers in the world at the moment who didn't have a decent start to life and had to overcome adversity to reach where they are today. Their success stories are huge proof that with consistency, determination and hard work, one could reach any height in this world.

The lives of these players will serve as a source of inspiration to many, encouraging them not to give up on their dreams and keep moving no matter what. Below, we highlight five of them.

#5 Ricardo Kaka

A terrible injury almost prevented Kaka from becoming a professional footballer

Ricardo Kaka enjoyed a fabulous career at the top of the game, representing elite clubs like AC Milan and Real Madrid. The Brazilian was one of the finest attacking midfielders of his era, with a record of 161 goals and 147 assists to his name in 529 games.

Kaka was the last footballer to win the coveted Ballon d'Or and FIFA Player of the Year award before the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo began. The playmaker also claimed every major prize in the sport, including the World Cup Champions League, Serie A and many other accolades.

However, all that wouldn't have been possible had he not miraculously overcome a spinal fracture during his youth days at Sao Paolo. The Brazilian's career was feared over as he injured himself in a pool when he visited his grandparents in 2000.

A young Kaká in his São Paulo days.

As Kaka himself revealed, he was told that he could've been paralyzed but ultimately turned the situation around and returned to the pitch a year later. He became a World Cup winner in 2002 as Brazil beat Germany to claim the trophy.

#4 Luka Modric

Modric was named the best footballer in the world in 2018

The last footballer other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or, Luka Modric has enjoyed a successful career at both club and international levels. However, he had to overcome an ugly situation in his early life before rising to stardom.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



As a kid, coaches said he was too weak to make it as a professional footballer.



Now he’s won the Luka Modric was a refugee at 6, growing up with the sound of grenades and guns.As a kid, coaches said he was too weak to make it as a professional footballer.Now he’s won the #BallonDor Luka Modric was a refugee at 6, growing up with the sound of grenades and guns.



As a kid, coaches said he was too weak to make it as a professional footballer.



Now he’s won the #BallonDor 🏆 https://t.co/jXdTDJ8KOR

The midfielder was forced to flee his home in Yugoslavia due to Croatia's intense independence war. He grew up as a refugee in his own land and had to endure the horrors of the war. Modric, however, kept believing in his dreams. He was later granted an opportunity to feature in NK Zadar's youth setup and the rest, they say, is history.

