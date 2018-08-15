Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 great La Liga players who do not play for the big three

Jamie Einchcomb
15 Aug 2018, 19:03 IST

Sevilla v Atletico de Madrid - Spanish Copa del Rey
Banega and Sarabia

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been household names in world football for decades, and Atletico Madrid have recently joined the elite few renowned clubs thanks to their recent success. It’s no exaggeration to say that the majority of La Liga’s best talent has congregated at these three clubs.

Yet, the league has so much more to offer than just three excellent teams. The talent must start somewhere, and there are few clubs in world football as proficient at spotting talent early and then flipping them for profit than Spanish clubs.

With a much narrower disparity in finances, the competition in La Liga can be just as fierce as it is anywhere else. Advantage can only be gained by honing their ability to spot talent and value in a bloated transfer market.

With the new La Liga season just days, here are just six great players who don't play for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to look out for.

#1 Ever Banega (Sevilla)

Sevilla FC v Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round: Second Leg
Sevilla FC v Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round: Second Leg

Banega has earned himself 65 caps for Argentina, and has been a familiar name in football circles for about a decade. However, for much of that decade he was better known for his mercurial performances and off-field immaturity that prevented his immense talent from manifesting consistently.

After emerging at Boca Juniors, Banega made the switch to Valencia. His early seasons under Unai Emery demonstrated plenty of promise, but not enough to earn a big move like his teammates Juan Mata, David Silva and David Villa. When Emery was sacked as manager, Banega’s form declined to the point he was shipped back to Argentina for a year. His career seemed to have hit a glass ceiling, capped off by running over his own leg with his car.

In 2014, Sevilla, managed by Emery, picked up the midfielder for a modest £2.25m. Banega would become the hub of a side that would go on to win two more Europa League trophies. He brought a touch a class to an otherwise physical and defensive midfield.

Now 30, Banega is still performing at a very high level. His ability to weave in and out pressure and pick a defence splitting pass is enchanting, and wouldn’t look out of place in the world’s best midfields. Combined with a competitive spirt and persistent attitude to defending, Banega can confidently call himself one of the league’s, if not the world’s, best midfielders.

He’s now set to continue his vital role in the heart of Sevilla’s midfield, having rejected a potential move to the Premier League this summer. 

La Liga 2018-19 Valencia CF Football Sevilla FC Football Ever Banega Rodrigo Moreno Machado
A freelance writer who was written for These Football Times and the Daily Cannon. Occasionally a freelance supporter who escapes into Spanish football. Hoping for the best for the Arsenal.
