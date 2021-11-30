5 great managers who were sent off dramatically during games

Football is a sport where we have often seen emotion take the better of players as the drama unfolds on the pitch. With everyone aiming for glory and putting their best foot forward, no one wants to experience the bitter emotions that come with a loss. A stadium full of fans only adds to the pressure of playing at the elite level.

Yet amidst all of that, one needs to stay disciplined and has to stop himself from getting overwhelmed by the occasion. For footballers who are thrust into action, losing their cool is nothing new.

We have seen players make mad challenges in the heat of the moment and the spectators have accepted it as more or less normal.

However, what really entertains us is when the drama and emotions reach the touchline and become uncontrollable. Even though it's rare, instances of managers and head coaches losing their calm on the touchline aggitated by the proceedings on the pitch makes for great entertainment for the audience.

It is definitely not a pleasant sight for the supporters nor for the players of the club when they find their manager on the receiving end of harsh decisions. Many experienced customers of the game involved in management have been sent off from the touchline for expressing their disagreements and dissent.

Here are five top managers who have been sent off:

#5 David Moyes

It took just nine months for Manchester United to realize that replacing Sir Alex Ferguson was going to be tougher than they had expected. Even David Moyes, who established himself as the longest-serving manager in charge of a Premier League club just behind Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, couldn't do justice to the job.

After his largely unsuccessful stint with the Red Devils that lasted just 10 months, Moyes took over at a struggling Real Sociedad in 2014. His tenure started with sweet results against derby rivals Athletic Bilbao and a 1-0 win against Barcelona. The Scottish manager was doubted in Spain due to his lack of intent to learn Spanish and mix up with the culture of the club.

The La Liga club finished 12th in the 2014-15 season and just three months into the following season, Moyes was sacked. The most interesting moment from his time in Spain is in fact his sending off in the Copa del Rey last-16 match against Villarreal.

He was furious with an offside call and his attitude did not sit down well with the referee. However, he made light of the moment by showing impressive agility in climbing the fence, finding a seat to watch the rest of the game with spectators. The Scot also accepted crisps from a girl sitting in the stands.

#4 Diego Simeone

Some call him a sore loser when he rejects the gesture of shaking hands after the game is over, while others just call it pride. Diego Simeone is a fiery figure who carries his aggression on his sleeves. Atletico Madrid are seen as a reflection of Simeone's personality. Resilient, physical, stubborn and dirty if need be.

So it comes as no shock that the Argentine's outbursts are sometimes too much to handle. Of all the things referees are paid for, not hurting a manager's ego isn't one of them. The Atletico boss is known for investing his heart on the field and in his players and he takes a stand for them, whether they be wrong or right.

In a similar incident, when the La Liga giants faced Arsenal in the Europa League semi-final in 2018, Simeone was overcome by anger when Sime Vrsaljko was shown a red. His audacious protests saw him follow the Croatian defender as the coach too received his marching orders.

The Argentine apparently barked obscene phrases in Spanish at referee Clement Turpin. So 15 minutes into the game, Atletico found themselves a defender and a manager down in a crucial tie.

The tie was back in the balance after Antoine Griezmann netted a late equalizer. The Spanish team eventually won the semi-final thanks to a scoreline of 1-0 in their favor in the second leg.

