5 great midfielders to play under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is an amazing tactician and loves to go deep with intricate details of the game. His fine knowledge and understanding of the game has made him the world-class manager he is now.

With his Tiki-Taka game style of football, the Spaniard has always preferred his team to keep loads of possession. It has not only helped them control the flow of the game but also resulted in giving the opposition minimal chances to exploit.

Pep Guardiola is a tactical genius

Much of Guardiola's gameplay revolves around his midfielders. They may be defensive or attacking-minded, but they are crucial to how the Spaniard wants his team to play.

Fortunately, the Spanish manager has had the chance to manage some outstanding midfielders in his career. Without further ado, let's take a look at those top-quality midfielders to have played for Guardiola.

#5 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Not many midfielders have shown the consistency Sergio Busquets has over the years. The Spaniard is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation.

With his tactful approach, amazing game-reading and defensive abilities, Busquets has always been a big asset on the pitch. Under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, he managed to make 191 appearances and possibly reached his peak under the Spaniard.

The highest of praise Pep Guardiola in 2012 “I would like to reincarnate myself in Sergio Busquets, he is the best player in the world” The highest of praise https://t.co/JfZWpWPXRe

His presence in midfield helped Guardiola's game immensely, especially in recovering the ball when not in possession. The Spanish manager has time and again showered praise for Busquets and even now the experienced midfielder is going strong with his game at Barcelona.

#4 David Silva (Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

David Silva had already achieved a lot at Manchester City before Pep Guardiola arrived. That being said, it only got better for the former Valencia midfielder with the Spanish manager's appointment.

Using his incisive passing and fascinating creative abilities, Silva looked very dangerous under the management of Guardiola. He played 175 matches with the Spaniard at the helm and was involved in scoring 34 goals and registering 50 assists.

͏͏ @Shaheeer01 🗣 "In small spaces, David Silva is the best Footballer I have ever seen." - Pep Guardiola 🗣 "In small spaces, David Silva is the best Footballer I have ever seen." - Pep Guardiola https://t.co/544dV9THV2

Together, they won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the EFL Cup three times. David Silva left Manchester City in 2020 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year in his final season under Guardiola.

