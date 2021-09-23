5 great players who publicly slammed Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is, without a doubt, one of the most respected footballers on the planet. Having maintained his standing at the top of the game, excelling with club and country for almost two decades, it's easy to see why plaudits and recognition keep coming for him.

Despite his unbelievable achievements over the years, Lionel Messi is known for keeping a low profile. That is why he isn't the type of player you'll likely see getting involved in controversies or beefs with other players.

However, there have been several cases over the last few years where other great footballers have had some unpleasant things to say about the Argentine. Whether it's based on Messi's comments, level of performance or simply their general opinions, these big names didn't hesitate to slam the six-time Ballon d'Or winner publicly.

On that note, here's a look at five such footballers, active or otherwise:

#5 Hugo Gatti

The former Argentina goalkeeper launched heavy criticism on Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi is arguably the most consistent footballer in the world over the last fifteen years. So rarely will you see anybody criticize Messi based on his performances. But it appears Hugo Hatti saw something no one did, as he came all out to slam the playmaker in March 2020.

The former Argentina goalkeeper claimed that Messi was in decline and made other scathing remarks about him during an interview with El Chiringuito. He said:

"I don't care if they criticise me in Argentina. I'm very Argentinian, and Messi is a phenomenon, but he's not a phenomenon now. They treat him wrong because they big him up and big him up and treat him wrong."

"He gets used to it. and walks more on the pitch. He has to be better. Messi has to be better; he's got used to playing at a weary rhythm, walking and those that know football think the same. Take off, kid. You have to play well."

#4 Luka Modric

Luka Modric slammed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after winning the Ballon d'Or in 2018

Luka Modric was left disappointed, as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo didn't show up at the Ballon d'Or gala in 2018. The Real Madrid midfielder didn't hesitate in slamming the duo after winning the accolade.

"I cannot say why someone did not attend—that's their choice. That is logical, isn't it?," the Croatian was quoted as saying.

"It turns out... trophies only have value when they get them. It is not fair to their playing colleagues, or to the voters who have nominated them for the past ten years - nor for football or supporters."

