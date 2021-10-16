5 greatest African players in Premier League history

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world and arguably the most competitive one too.

That explains why several fine players across the globe have graced the competition over the years. Many fine players from Africa have played in the Premier League since the competition's inception three decades ago.

On that note, here's a look at the five best African players to have graced the Premier League. A few of them are still active in the competition.

#5 Yaya Toure | Manchester City

Yaya Toure had a successful Premier League stint with Manchester City.

Yaya Toure is one of the best midfielders to have graced the Premier League. The 38-year-old former Cote d'Ivoire international spent eight successful seasons in the competition with Manchester City.

Toure played over 230 games in the Premier League, scoring 59 goals and assisting 35. Needless to say, he was a key player in City's three Premier League triumphs, one of them coming under the club's current manager Pep Guardiola.

Known for his physicality in midfield and penchant to score from distance, Toure scored 20 times in City's triumphant Premier League campaign in 2013-14.

The versatile Toure operated in a plethora of positions across midfield, but it was in central midfield where he looked most at ease.

#4 Michael Essien | Chelsea

Michael Essien made his name as a combative defensive midfielder.

Michael Essien is one of the best defensive midfielders in the history of the Premier League. During a decade-long stint in the competition, all with Chelsea, Essien racked up 168 appearances, scoring 17 times and assisting on 11 occasions.

However, it was in defensive midfield, where Essien proved to be worth his weight in gold. Breaking up opponent plays and kickstarting attacks for his team, the former Ghana international was one of the first names on Chelsea's team sheet.

The two-time Premier League winner enjoyed his most prolific campaign in the competition in 2007-08, scoring six times and assisting three. Thanks to Essien's exploits, Chelsea finished only two points adrift of winners Manchester United.

