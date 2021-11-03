5 greatest attackers who never played alongside Lionel Messi

There is little doubt that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers in the history of world football. The Argentine magician relocated to Spain as a child, joined Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, and quickly graduated into the first team.

For well over a decade, Messi's presence at Camp Nou offered Barcelona supporters a worthy idol to worship and a great leader to emulate. There have been many different squads that have played for Barcelona in the past two decades. But Messi was the key constant in them that guided the club to some of the best years of success in their history.

His partnership with Neymar and Luis Suarez created some of the best attacking plays the world had ever seen. His connection with Xavi and Andres Iniesta ensured a midfield stronghold that proved impossible to break down. His effortless pairing with Dani Alves on the right flank provided entertainment, pace and goals.

Lionel Messi was an essential cog in Barcelona's wheel and his exit to Paris Saint-Germain this summer has left the Spanish giants in the lurch. The side currently look directionless as they sit humbly in mid-table insignificance, struggling to garner convincing performances. Clearly, Messi's importance to Barcelona was underestimated and his absence has hit the side hard.

In his Barca days, the star played alongside some of the greatest attackers in world football, including Samuel Eto'o, Ronaldinho, and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, there are some world-class attackers who never got the chance to play with the Argentine maestro. Let's take a look at five of them.

#5 Didier Drogba | Chelsea legend

Chelsea FC v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Didier Drogba is notably one of the most clinical strikers to have played in the Premier League. He would have been the perfect striker to complement Lionel Messi's free role on the pitch. The duo clashed a number of times in Champions League games, and Drogba often made Barcelona feel the prowess of his goalscoring abilities.

Goal @goal When Drogba saw Messi and just had to hold him 😍 When Drogba saw Messi and just had to hold him 😍 https://t.co/GXSHqqltAy

Barca remained impressed with Drogba, even after the star turned 34 in 2012. The club seriously entertained the possibility of bringing the Ivorian to the Nou Camp.

Although much of it was rumored, Drogba made it quite clear that he would have loved to play alongside Messi. It's easy to see how brilliantly they would have worked together.

#4 Edinson Cavani | Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

If Edinson Cavani and Lionel Messi both have something in common, it would be their remarkable presence in the final third. Cavani spent a few seasons playing alongside former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his time with PSG. The duo were ruthless in Ligue 1.

The Uruguayan has also played with another former Barca star, Luis Suarez, on the national team, but he's never played with Messi.

Barcelona seemed intent on bringing Cavani to Camp Nou during the last transfer window. But even that would've been too late for both players to work together on the same team as Messi had already left for PSG.

They might never play together, as both players are near the end of their careers. But it's easy to imagine how ruthless Cavani would've been alongside Messi.

