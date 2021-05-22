5 greatest captains in football history

The role of a captain in football is often overlooked, as they do not possess as much decision-making power as that of a manager. However, a manager can only lay out tactics and formations outside the field; on the football pitch, those plans need to be executed and improvised by the captain.

That is where the leadership ability of players come in as they strive to lift their teammates, especially when the chips are down. At the top level, where teams are generally equally matched, it is the team with the superior mental drive and endurance who often emerges victorious.

A great captain need not be the most skilled player in the team, but he must have the ability to rally his troops. On that note, let's take a look at the five greatest captains in the game's history.

#5 Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton is one of the greatest players in the history of English football.

The living legend is a survivor of the Munich air crash in 1958, which claimed the lives of some of Manchester United and England's brightest young prospects. Sir Bobby subsequently led the famed Busby Babes to Manchester United's first European Cup, as United became the first club in England to win the prestigious title.

The Englishman played a massive role in the 1968 European Cup final as well, scoring two goals in extra time to help Manchester United beat European giants Benfica.

In an illustrious 17-year career with Manchester United, Sir Bobby Charlton has notched up a stellar 758 appearances for the club, scoring 249 goals.

After witnessing a terrible tragedy at the age of just 20, no one understands the value of the Manchester United crest more than Sir Bobby, who strived to represent the fallen heroes in every game he played. For the Manchester United faithful, the contributions of Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford will remain second to none.

#4 Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol was among a raft of world-class players who came through the La Masia academy, with the shaggy-haired Puyol standing out from the rest.

Puyol was a true one-club man, spending his entire professional career at Camp Nou. The Spaniard, who was appointed the captain of his boyhood club in 2004, led the club to unprecedented success during his tenure as captain.

Until the age of 27, Carles Puyol did not get any trophies in his career 💔

Retiring at the age of 36, he accumulated 24 trophies in his journey 😱💪.

Never judge a book for its first pages 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/LoFJs0fVH0 — AiScore (@aiscoreofficial) May 16, 2021

The former Barcelona captain registered an awe-inspiring trophy haul. He won three Champions League, six La Liga, three UEFA SuperCup, two FIFA Club World Cup, and eight Supercopa de Espana, among various domestic and continental honours. All of Puyol's trophies at FC Barcelona came during his tenure as captain.

The likes of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta received all the plaudits for Barcelona's glorious run since the turn of the century. But one cannot ignore the massive role Puyol played in leading and marshalling the troops from the back.

