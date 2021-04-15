5 greatest centre-back pairings of the 21st century

These iconic centre-back duos were absolutely dominant and nearly unbreakable in their primes.

It's a cliche but it's a widely acknowledged idea that attack wins you games and defence wins you titles. Back before a three-man defence became the in-thing in football, a solid pair at the heart of defence was seen as the chest plate of a team's armour.

A good centre-back pairing affords the rest of the team the freedom to express themselves in an assured manner. Midfielders and attackers can foray forward with abandon thanks to the stalwarts at the back. Many successful modern-day football teams have had some highly dependable defensive duos.

Having central defenders who know each other's strengths and weaknesses and can play in tandem is a huge boost for any side. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the greatest centre-back pairings of the 21st century.

#5 John Terry - Ricardo Carvalho (Chelsea)

UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Valencia v Chelsea

The iconic centre-back pairing of John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho laid the base for Chelsea's first Premier League title. Upon assuming the manager's role at Chelsea, Mourinho immediately recognized the need to find the perfect foil for John Terry at centre-back.

They beat several European giants to Ricardo Carvalho's signature and after a few initial hiccups, Carvalho found himself right at home at Stamford Bridge and his partnership with John Terry flourished.

While John Terry acted as the stopper and had the bigger frame, anybody who came into a tussle with Carvalho would testify to his ability to bounce strong attackers off with just a bump on the shoulder.

The duo formed Chelsea's bedrock as they went onto win back-to-back Premier League titles. In the 2004-05 season, Chelsea kept 25 cleansheets in the Prem and conceded just 15 goals, a record that stands till date.

The duo have immense mutual admiration for each other. Carvalho said in 2014:

“JT recognised this straight away and was such a big help, on and off the pitch,” He really made me feel comfortable. He is one of the best I’ve played with and a great leader too.”

“He is stronger than me and likes to get in the air whereas I play more with the ball than him. But that is what makes us such a good partnership together. As a centre-back, whoever you are playing with, you have to know your partner very well and have an understanding."

John Terry has also lavished praise on his partner, saying they had something special and that he loved playing alongside Carvalho.

Combo ya Ricardo Carvalho na John Terry🔥pic.twitter.com/ByF4RvXnKo — Toni Oppa (@itzjacton) May 18, 2020

#4 Giorgio Chiellini - Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Italy v Czech Republic - FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier

One of the best centre-back pairings we have seen over the last 10 years, the Italian duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were crucial to Juventus' dominance in Italy and their excellent showings in the Champions League as well.

Yet another centre-back partnership where the differences between the players were more conducive to their effectiveness than their similarities, Chiellini and Bonucci figured out how to play to each other's strengths from the get-go.

Chiellini brought the brute force as Bonucci swept behind him and kept tabs on everything that trickled into the final third. They have won eight Serie A titles, three Coppa Italias and five Super Coppa Italias together.

After Jose Mourinho's Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Juventus in 2018, in the Champions League, the Special One lavished praise on Chiellini and Bonucci. He said:

"Lose the ball? No problem we are here."



Jose Mourinho is full of praise for Juventus side which was a "different level."



Specifically the pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini 👊



🎙 @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/lqJCUXKfcF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2018

"Mr Bonucci and Mr Chiellini could give some Harvard University classes about how to be a central defender."

They are still the first-choice centre-back duo at Juventus and Chiellini quipped back in February that he knows Leonardo Bonucci better than he knows his wife.

“I know [Matthijs] De Ligt much better than a year and a half ago. The same goes for [Merih] Demiral. For Bonucci, by now, I think I know him better than I know my wife…”

