5 greatest footballers under the age of 30

It wasn't long ago that footballers were thought to have moved past their prime by the time they hit 30. There have been exceptions to the rule but a footballer's peak years were usually considered to be between the ages of 25 and 30.

Thanks to a renewed focus on fitness regimes and improved analytical technology, footballers can now optimize their physical condition based on information. The results are there for everyone to see. The majority of the players in the Ballon d'Or race this term are over the age of 30.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are 36 and 34 respectively but continue to be two of the best footballers on the planet. But there are plenty of world-class players under the age of 30 as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best footballers under the age of 30.

#5 Jorginho - Italy/Chelsea

Switzerland v Italy - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Jorginho has had a wonderful summer. He's basked in the sun and proved to the world that he is one of the best midfielders in the business. Built unlike most Premier League holding midfielders, Jorginho makes up for his lack of physicality with his refined technical brilliance.

He was a driving force from midfield as Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League title and the UEFA Super Cup. Jorginho has been chosen as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year and for good reason.

The 29-year-old also won Euro 2020 with Italy. Jorginho made the most number of interceptions made at a European Championship since 1980, with 25. He is excellent at dispensing his defensive duties and is an exceptional distributor of the ball.

It has also been Jorginho's summer and it just needed coaches like Thomas Tuchel and Roberto Mancini to extract the best out of him.

🏆 Champions League

🏆 European Championship

🥇 UEFA Men's Player of the Year

❓ Ballon d'Or



Remember when Jorginho was too slow for the Premier League? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/PSt311zlce — Goal (@goal) September 2, 2021

#4 Mohamed Salah - Egypt/Liverpool

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best Premier League signings of the last decade. He joined Liverpool in 2017 and had a sensational debut campaign, netting 32 goals in 36 Premier League appearances. In doing so, he broke the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

Salah continued to be brilliant for Liverpool and played a crucial role as the Merseysiders won the Champions League in the 2018-19 season. The Egyptian was a standout performer for Jurgen Klopp's men in the 2019-20 season when they won the Premier League title.

Salah finished the 2020-21 season with 31 goals and six assists from 51 appearances across all competitions. He has also kickstarted the 2021-22 Premier League season on a promising note, scoring two goals and providing two assists in three appearances.

Salah is as entertaining and exciting a winger as any. His quick feet, movement and ability to get some wonderful shots away from inside tight spaces make him a huge threat inside the final third.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith