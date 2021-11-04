5 greatest left-footed players of all time

Left-footers are a bit of a minority in football. Most players prefer to use their right-foot. There are also plenty of players who are pretty good with both feet. So it's safe to say that being left-footed makes a player a bit unorthodox.

For the same reason, they can prove to be tricky for defenders to go up against. As a result, teams need left-footed players as they enjoy a certain kind of advantage on the football pitch.

World-class left-footed players combining with others has often proven to be a deadly combination which can keep defenders guessing all the time. If we were to look back into history and pick out the greatest players to have graced the game, we would be here all day.

But here, we will be taking a look at five of the greatest left-footed players of all time.

#5 Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs of Manchester United

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was arguably the best player from the famed 'Class of 92'. He burst onto the scene as a fleet-footed teenager who was a nightmare to defend against.

The Welshman moved on the football pitch with the grace of a gazelle and was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant football teams in the 1990s and 2000s. Despite the many rebuilds Fergie had to do at Manchester United, Giggs was a part of it all.

He has had a distinguished career winning 12 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, four League Cups, two Champions League titles, an Intercontinental Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Giggsy was so technically adept that even though he started off as a winger, he could play anywhere across the frontline. He also played as a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder as he lost a yard of pace in his final years as a professional footballer.

He holds the record for the most competitive appearances for Manchester United with 963. Giggs spent his entire career at the club, scoring 141 goals and providing 250 assists.

Goal @goal



Ryan Giggs did this for Manchester United against Arsenal 🤤



#OnThisDay in 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣Ryan Giggs did this for Manchester United against Arsenal 🤤 📆 #OnThisDay in 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣Ryan Giggs did this for Manchester United against Arsenal 🤤https://t.co/lUfvHHeR3Z

#4 Alfredo Di Stefano

Alfredo Di Stefano (pic cred: Football Makes History)

Alfredi Di Stefano was Real Madrid's most dominant football player in the 1950s. He was a force of nature on the football field and could play in any position in midfield and across the front but he was largely deployed on the left flank.

Di Stefano scored a total of 246 goals in 302 appearances in his Real Madrid career. He played for three different national sides - Argentina, Colombia and Spain. But it's at Spain that he had an extended run, scoring 23 goals in 31 appearances.

Considered one of the most complete footballers of all time, Di Stefano won eight La Liga titles and five European Cups with Real Madrid. He also won the Ballon d'Or twice and the Pichichi Award on five occasions.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith