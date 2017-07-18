5 of the greatest managerial coups in Premier League history

Jose Mourinho makes the list.

18 Jul 2017

Mourinho won Chelsea their first ever Premier League title

Over the years, we have witnessed some Premier League managers go on to achieve great things. Roberto Di Matteo, Sir Alex Ferguson and Rafa Benitez all won Champions League trophies whilst managing Premier League clubs.

On the other hand, the likes of Luiz Felipe Scolari, Roy Hodgson and David Moyes failed miserably at big clubs. But, other great managers such as Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola have all graced the Premier League with their unique philosophies.

Here we look at five of the greatest managerial coups in Premier League history:

#5 Jose Mourinho – Chelsea, 2004

When Jose Mourinho was hired by Chelsea in 2004, he was the champion of Europe, having just lifted the Champions League with Porto. Appointing the manager who had just led his team to a Champions League victory at face value seemed an incredible appointment, and he certainly went on to confirm that.

In his first season, the Special One won Chelsea their first Premier League title whilst amassing the biggest points tally in the history of the Premier League (95) and the fewest goals conceded (15). Additionally, he also won the League Cup, completing the double in his first season as Chelsea manager.

Mourinho’s trophy count did not stop there though. In his second season as Chelsea manager in 2005/06, he once again led his team to domestic glory as they won the Premier League for a second consecutive year. Subsequently, he went on to claim the only trophy missing from his cabinet when he led Chelsea to the FA Cup in 2007. He then came back for a second stint as manager of the Blues and won another league title and League Cup.

Mourinho was easily one of the greatest managerial coups in Premier League history, as he won every domestic trophy in his time at the club.