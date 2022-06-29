5 greatest number 10s to ever play in the Premier League

The number 10 shirt is quite significant in the world of football. It has been linked to one of the most iconic positions in football. The number 10 shirt is usually assigned to the team's chief playmaker, who often plays right behind the striker.

However, there have been several exceptions to that rule. But the fact remains that the shirt is often given to one of the best players in the squad. Wearing the number 10 shirt for any side has to be a thing of pride for any footballer.

The English top flight has had some iconic number 10s. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the greatest number 10s to ever play in the Premier League.

(Honorable mentions: Juan Mata, Joe Cole, Mesut Ozil)

#5 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane left Liverpool earlier this summer to join Bayern Munich on a deal worth £35.1 million. He was absolutely brilliant for Liverpool during the six seasons he spent at Merseyside and at the peak of his powers, there was hardly anyone better than him.

Mane is a quick winger whose dribbling ability was simply elite during his prime. The Senegal international's change of pace, agility and deft touches made him as elusive an attacker as any in the Premier League.

Alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, he also formed one of the most lethal attacking trios of the 21st century at Liverpool.

He was the joint-top scorer in the league in the 2018-19 season with 22 goals and picked up the Premier League Golden Boot. Mane has won one Premier League title, one Champions League title, one FA Cup and one League Cup with Liverpool.

In 269 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, Mane scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists.

#4 Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)

Dennis Bergkamp is an Arsenal legend. He is one of the most elegant footballers to have graced the Premier League and played a massive role in the Gunners' most successful era under Arsene Wenger.

His technique was exquisite and has scored some stunning goals in his Arsenal career. He joined the club in 1995 and spent 11 years there before retiring from professional football.

Bergkamp was part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' and won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups. In 408 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, the Dutchman scored 114 goals and provided 93 assists.

#3 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Before joining Real Madrid in what would eventually be exposed as an ill-advised move, Eden Hazard was tearing it up in the Premier League for Chelsea. The diminutive Belgian maverick was a joy to watch with the ball at his feet during his time in the English top flight.

He could cut through the sturdiest of defences thanks to his close control, agility and blistering pace. Hazard was also capable of spraying delightful passes in and around the final third and was at the forefront of Chelsea's successes during that time.

He won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two Europa League titles during his Chelsea stint. In 351 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, Hazard scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists.

#2 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero holds the record for most goals scored for a single club in the Premier League, having netted 184 times for Manchester City. Aguero is one of the greatest goalscorers of the 21st century and was simply phenomenal for City during their rise to the top over the last decade.

The Argentinian striker's iconic last-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final matchday of the 2011-12 season to clinch the title for Manchester City is etched in the annals of Premier League history.

Aguero is one of the finest marksmen we've seen in recent times and despite his diminutive stature, he was quite strong and just couldn't be jostled off the ball.

In 389 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City, Aguero scored 260 goals and provided 73 assists. He won five Premier League titles, six League Cups and one FA Cup with Manchester City.

#1 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

No teenager has ever terrorized the Premier League like Wayne Rooney did as a 16-year-old at Everton. He joined Manchester United shortly after and the rest is history. The belligerent young forward initially wore the number 8 kit at Manchester United but picked up the number 10 kit in 2007.

He was simply phenomenal for United and made all his teammates look better. Rooney was as well-rounded a footballer as any we've seen in the Premier League, exemplified by the ease with which he settled into a deeper role in the latter stages of his career.

But at the peak of his powers, Rooney was a dynamic forward who could score goals just as well as he could create them. He didn't mind playing a supporting role to players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Dimitar Berbatov or Robin van Persie.

In fact, Rooney made all these players better by turning creator on several occasions. He won five Premier League titles, one Champions League title, one FA Cup and three League Cups with Manchester United.

In 559 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, Rooney scored 253 goals and provided 146 assists.

