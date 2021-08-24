5 greatest players with most La Liga hat-tricks in the last decade

Scoring goals is art, so scoring hat-tricks should be considered a masterpiece. La Liga has been home to some of the most elite goalscorers, from young guns to legends of the game. However, all hat-trick records in La Liga have been dominated by two of the best players in the league's history and this generation. In addition to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, some of the top players in the world have had hat-tricks to their name in the Spanish top-flight.

Honorable mentions for La Liga hat-tricks in the last decade

Since this list features only the best players with the most hat-tricks, some really good players just miss out. Roberto Soldado was a menace in the early parts of the decade, and more recently big-name players like Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale and Wissam Ben Yedder have also scored hat-tricks. All of these players have scored three hat-tricks each during their time in La Liga over the last decade.

With that said, we have considered only the five greatest players with the most La Liga hat-tricks in the last decade on this list:

#5 Neymar Jr. (3) | FC Barcelona

Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is still talked about to this day. After all, it's the most expensive transfer in the history of football. There's always talk about what the Brazilian's career could have been, had he stayed, because he was lighting up the Spanish League during his time at Barcelona.

He was one of three members of arguably the most deadly trio the footballing world had seen. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar formed a lethal attacking unit that looked unstoppable.

Neymar stats for Barca:



Games: 186

Goals: 105

Assists: 76



181 G/A in 186 games with the likes of Suarez and Messi in your team is impressive, what a baller he was at Barca 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TWUcm9Nuwh — Goatcelo🇩🇰 (@ManLikeJoao27) July 10, 2021

Neymar put on a show in La Liga with his skills but his goal-scoring ability was underrated during his time at the Catalan club. The current PSG number 10 has three hat-tricks to his name in La Liga in the last decade, making him part of a club comprising of very few players to do the same.

One of his hat-tricks came against Rayo Vallecano, where he scored four goals in a single game. An elite talent, Neymar could have been the face of La Liga in the future, if he had not left for PSG.

#4 Radamel Falcao (4) | Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - UEFA Europa League Final

In a long list of world class strikers produced by Atletico Madrid, it's not easy to forget just how good Radamel Falcao was for Los Rojiblancos. The Colombian was simply unplayable during his peak, scoring 52 goals in just 68 league games for the red side of Madrid. El Tigre enjoyed the most prolific part of his career in La Liga, with hat-tricks being a regular occurrence for the striker.

Happy Birthday Falcao



Remember that amazing goal against Man City?pic.twitter.com/81gNiIoQJw — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) February 10, 2020

In his two years in La Liga, the former Porto man scored four stunning hat-tricks to clearly show his goal-scoring abilities. The Colombian was a predator inside the box and had no problems finishing from the tightest of angles.

One of his hat-tricks saw him score five goals in a single game against Deportivo La Coruña, further solidifying his prowess as a lethal finisher. The striker, who currently plays for Turkish club Galatasaray, will go down as one of the elite La Liga goal scorers of the last decade.

