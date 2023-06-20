5 greatest playmakers in football right now

Playmakers in football hold a unique and influential role on the field. Often positioned in the midfield, these players possess exceptional vision, creativity, and technical ability, making them the creative engines of their teams.

Playmakers are adept at orchestrating attacks, dictating the tempo of the game and unlocking defenses with precise passes, dribbles and through balls. They possess the ability to spot and exploit spaces, initiate attacking moves and set up goal-scoring opportunities for their teammates.

Playmakers are often characterized by their exceptional ball control, close-quarter skills and ability to make split-second decisions. Their presence on the field can be game-changing, as they can turn the tide of a match with a single pass or moment of brilliance.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the greatest playmakers in football right now.

#5 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Martin Odegaard has been at the heart of everything good about the Gunners' attack by virtue of his vision, passing and dribbling skills, helping to create plenty of chances for his teammates.

He has also chipped in with quite a few goals himself and led from the front as Arsenal stayed at the top of the Premier League table for the majority of the 2022-23 season albeit they finished second.

Odegaard is one of the most creative players in the Premier League and he has been a key reason why Arsenal have become one of the best teams in Europe. In 45 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners in the 2022-23 season, Odegaard scored 15 goals and provided eight assists.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes possesses exceptional playmaking ability, making him one of the most influential midfielders in the modern game. With his vision, passing accuracy and ability to dictate the flow of the game, Fernandes has proven to be a masterful playmaker.

His creativity and range of passing enable him to split defences with incisive through balls and deliver precise crosses. Fernandes also possesses a keen understanding of the game, consistently making intelligent runs and finding pockets of space to receive the ball and initiate attacks.

His playmaking ability has had a transformative impact on Manchester United, elevating their attacking prowess and providing a constant threat in the final third. In 59 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season, Fernandes scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists.

#3 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Antoine Griezmann is back and how! The Frenchman, whose return to Atletico Madrid was made permanent this season, managed to dig out his avatar of old and pull the strings for the Rojiblancos with elan.

He showcased his incredible playmaking qualities at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for France and kicked on in similar fashion for Atletico in the second half of the 2022-23 season. Griezmann's vision and immaculate ball-playing skills inside the final third make him Atletico Madrid's most creative player.

In 48 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season, the maverick playmaker scored 18 goals and provided 19 assists.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Lionel Messi's enduring impact on the football pitch has been fueled by his exceptional playmaking qualities, allowing him to remain highly influential even after losing a yard of pace in recent times.

While his blistering speed may have slightly diminished, Messi has adapted his game to rely more on his extraordinary vision, impeccable technique and unmatched football intelligence.

Messi's ability to create space, manipulate defences and provide key assists helped him fire Argentina to World Cup glory and help Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 title this season.

Despite a slight decline in physical attributes, Messi's genius as a playmaker continues to shine, cementing his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. This is reflected in the numbers he has racked up this season.

The 35-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for PSG this term.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Messi really scored 2 goals and dropped a playmaking masterclass in a World Cup final at 35 years old. Messi really scored 2 goals and dropped a playmaking masterclass in a World Cup final at 35 years old. https://t.co/LLkjfoFgKE

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne's playmaking qualities are a symphony of precision and artistry, conducting the rhythm of Manchester City's attack with expertise. With a mastery of time, space and geometry, De Bruyne weaves intricate patterns on the canvas of the football pitch.

His vision is unmatched, effortlessly dissecting defences and threading needle-like passes through the tightest of gaps. Whether it be a delicately lofted ball over the top or a laser-guided through pass, De Bruyne's execution is executed with surgical precision, leaving defenders grasping at thin air.

His playmaking prowess has elevated the collective performance of his teammates at Manchester City and has helped solidify his reputation as one of the modern era's most gifted playmakers.

In 49 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season, De Bruyne scored 10 goals and provided a whopping 31 assists.

Squawka @Squawka



A legendary playmaker. Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to finish as the top assist provider in four different seasons.◎ 2016/17 - 18 assists◎ 2017/18 - 16 assists◎ 2019/20 - 20 assists◉ 2022/23 - 16 assistsA legendary playmaker. Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to finish as the top assist provider in four different seasons.◎ 2016/17 - 18 assists◎ 2017/18 - 16 assists◎ 2019/20 - 20 assists◉ 2022/23 - 16 assistsA legendary playmaker. ✨ https://t.co/C3FUowrmJf

