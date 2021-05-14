5 greatest Premier League managers of all time

While the Premier League has been home to some of the greatest players in the history of our game, some of the finest managers of the modern era have also graced the competition. A manager is an essential component of a football club, as he lays out the formations and tactics to be executed on the field.

While the execution is up to the players, the hallmark of a great manager is to identify the right players for the right positions and help them upgrade their skills to make a winning team. A good manager can get the best out of the collective while employing different gameplans and playing styles.

The Premier League has had many fine managers over the years, and some of them are still active in the competition. On that note, let's take a look at the five best managers in Premier League history.

#5 Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp ended Liverpool's long wait for a maiden Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp is a modern-day great. After challenging Bayern Munich's might in the Bundesliga, Klopp inspired Liverpool to their first league title in the Premier League era in 2019-20.

After a rather underwhelming career as a player, Klopp was appointed the manager of German second-division side, FSV Mainz. He achieved incredible results with the club, guiding them back to the Bundesliga in just three years.

Klopp's heroics at Borussia Dortmund is well documented, as he laid his hands on consecutive Bundesliga titles. However, he faced his toughest challenge when he took over the reins as Liverpool manager.

Prior to his arrival, Liverpool went trophyless for over three years. But he transformed their fortunes as the Reds won the Champions League and Premier League title in successive seasons.

Klopp's Liverpool became renowned for their dynamic, fast-paced football and offensive pressing. He was at the helm of Liverpool's first Champions League title in 14 years in 2018/19 before the Reds ended their three-decade wait for a league title the next campaign.

In over 200 games as Liverpool manager, Klopp has recorded 135 wins in the Premier League and has been the league's Manager of the Month on eight occasions.

#4 Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho

The self-proclaimed 'Special One; has been one of the most successful managers in the modern era.

Unlike other managers in this list, Mourinho has been at the helm of three top Premier League clubs. The Portuguese enjoyed his best years in English football at Stamford Bridge, where he was appointed as manager in 2004 and once again, in 2013 for a second spell.

Mourinho etched his name in Chelsea's history, guiding the club to their first league title in 50 years and their first in the Premier League era. The 58-year old went on to win consecutive Premier League titles in his first innings at Chelsea, along with two League Cups and one FA Cup.

In his second stint at the club, Mourinho lifted his third Premier League and English Cup titles before undertaking a new challenge at Manchester United.

The Portuguese was given the massive responsibility of leading the underperforming Red Devils back to the top of English football.

While he did not live up to the enormous expectations at Old Trafford, Mourinho led United to the Europa League and League Cup titles along with a second-place finish in the 2017-18 Premier League.

That marked United's best league finish in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The 58-year-old Mourinho had a rather forgettable spell with Tottenham Hotspur, though, where he faced the boot after little over a year in charge.

In the Premier League, Mourinho has won 217 games, with most of these wins coming while he was in charge at Chelsea.

