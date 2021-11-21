5 greatest signings by Pep Guardiola

Everywhere Pep Guardiola has gone – Spain, England, Germany – success has followed. The Catalan manager has revolutionized world football with his historic spell at Barcelona and hasn’t had to look back since.

For football fans and experts all around the globe, Pep Guardiola has been the sport’s greatest visionary over the past decade. His legacy as a coach is only just behind the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Arrigo Sacchi. However, Guardiola has age on his side as he’s still relatively new to his managerial career compared to the others.

Pep Guardiola has defined the football landscape in Europe over the last decade

Pep Guardiola has catalyzed the national football scene in each and every country he has gone to. While he was Barcelona's head coach, the Spanish national side under Vicente del Bosque hit stunning heights. La Roja went on to win the 2010 FIFA World Cup and defend their European Championship crown in 2012.

He then went on to manage Bayern Munich in Germany and success also followed the national team there. Joachim Low’s side lifted the World Cup in 2014 in Brazil and became a consistent and dominant powerhouse in Europe.

When Pep Guardiola decided to take up the job at Manchester City, people pointed fingers at him. They claimed he wouldn’t be able to shake up the way football is played in England.

Three Premier League titles in five years is quite the way to shut down detractors. Even the England national team, who have been perennial underachievers, have also benefitted. The Three Lions qualified for the semis of the 2018 World Cup and lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties since Pep Guardiola became manager at City.

Pep Guardiola: “I’m not a genius. I’m a guy who works the most incredibly (hard) in the world, I’m there. In that I’m good. I spend a lot of time here, there. I try to be the first to arrive and the last to leave, no secrets…” [via @expo2020dubai Pep Guardiola: “I’m not a genius. I’m a guy who works the most incredibly (hard) in the world, I’m there. In that I’m good. I spend a lot of time here, there. I try to be the first to arrive and the last to leave, no secrets…” [via @expo2020dubai/@Sporf]https://t.co/42a1dhwmed

Of course, he has also had the support of some of the game’s greatest players of this generation as well. From Lionel Messi and Xavi to Robert Lewandowski and Kevin De Bruyne, the careers of several world-class players have hit new heights under Guardiola’s management.

The Spaniard’s understanding of the players and maneuverability of the transfer market has also played an instrumental role in his career. Although he has been criticized for being a 'chequebook' manager recently, Pep Guardiola has made his fair share of exceptional signings without having to break the bank.

Who are the greatest signings in Pep Guardiola’s managerial career?

#5 Javier Mascherano (Liverpool to Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Javier Mascherano was initially signed as a defensive midfielder by Barcelona from Liverpool in 2010. However, under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage Mascherano started playing in central defense and in only a few months, he was excelling in that role.

The Argentine even started the Champions League final against Manchester United that season and became a gradual replacement for the aging Carles Puyol.

Mascherano had been a loyal servant to Barcelona for several years. He made 334 appearances for the club in eight seasons and went on to win nearly everything in club football.

#4 Joshua Kimmich (Stuttgart to Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

It could well have been a massive risk when Bayern Munich decided to sign Joshua Kimmich. The German was playing for VfB Stuttgart in the division back then, but the move has been a blessing for both the player as well as the club.

Gasipo @gasipo_opinions Most progressive passes in each Bundesliga season since 19/20 :



19/20 - Kimmich : 249 (7.96 p90)

20/21 - Kimmich : 230 (9.43 p90)

21/22 - Kimmich : 106 (9.81 p90)



Consistent and improving 🇩🇪🎯 Most progressive passes in each Bundesliga season since 19/20 :19/20 - Kimmich : 249 (7.96 p90)20/21 - Kimmich : 230 (9.43 p90)21/22 - Kimmich : 106 (9.81 p90)Consistent and improving 🇩🇪🎯 https://t.co/iMH5V3gRTD

Kimmich improved by leaps and bounds under Pep Guardiola and the duo enjoyed a successful time together at Bayern. The German continues to be at the heart of everything the Bavarian club do, even after Guardiola's departure. Undoubtedly, he could become one of the best ever at what he does if he maintains the current trajectory.

