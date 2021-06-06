5 greatest Spanish players of all time

Spain is home to some of the greatest footballers of all time. The country is famous for producing some of the best technicians the game has ever seen. In fact, Spanish football has its own unique brand of football and it has always attracted fans thanks to the attractive style of play.

Spain became a dominant force in world football in the 2000s. All of a sudden, La Roja was riddled with some of the best players in the world and for a while, they were simply unstoppable. They played some of the best football we've seen in the modern era and won several major honours along the way.

These players have also had a huge influence over La Liga becoming one of the most popular football leagues in the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the greatest Spanish players of all time.

#5 Iker Casillas

Netherlands v Spain: 2010 FIFA World Cup Final

At 182 cms tall, Iker Casillas was not built like most modern goalkeepers. But that didn't stop him from becoming the best in the business. Nicknamed 'San Iker' for his ability to produce incredible 'saves', the former Real Madrid goalkeeper was a colossus between the sticks.

His shot-stopping ability was second to none. He was also a brave goalkeeper with great reflexes and agility. Casillas is one of the most well-rounded goalkeepers of all time with his footwork, positioning and concentration all on point. He was also excellent at one-on-one situations.

Casillas' trophy haul speaks for itself. With Real Madrid, he won three Champions League titles, five La Liga titles, two Copa Del Reys, four Supercopa de Espanas, two UEFA Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

After spending 15 years at Real Madrid, Casillas spent the final years of his career at Porto, where he won the league in 2017-18.

Casillas captained the Spain team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010. He also won the Euros in 2008 and 2012. His list of individual accolades is almost endless. The Spaniard will go down in history as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

#4 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez (pic courtesy: AllBlueDaze)

No, this is not the Uruguayan Luis Suarez we're familiar with. This is the legendary Spaniard who is one of those rare individuals from the country who went and enjoyed the best phase of his career outside Spain at Inter Milan.

El Arquitecto or 'The Architect' is often described as Xavi and Iniesta rolled into one. His incredible passing, creativity and vision made him one of the most technically accomplished midfielders of his generation.

Suarez won the Ballon d'Or in 1960 when he was still a Barcelona player. Inter Milan paid a record £142,000 to sign him a year later. By the time he called it quits in 1973, Suarez had won an incredible amount of trophies.

He led Barcelona to two La Liga titles, two Copa Del Reys and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups. With Inter Milan, he won three Scudettos, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. His greatest achievement with the national team was winning the Euros in 1964.

