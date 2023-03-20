5 greatest UEFA Champions League players of all time

The UEFA Champions League is widely considered to be Europe's most prestigious and elite club football competition. It brings together top club teams from across the continent to compete against each other in a tournament that spans several months.

The competition is known for its high quality football, featuring some of the world's best players and teams. It's also highly lucrative, with large sums of money at stake for the winning teams.

The competition's long-standing history and prestigious reputation have cemented its status as the ultimate prize in European club football. Plenty of football's modern day greats have been able to leave a mark on Europe's elite competition over the years.

Let's take a look at five of the greatest UEFA Champions League players of all time.

#5 Paolo Maldini

Captain Paolo Maldini if Milan lifts the trophy

Paolo Maldini is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, and his success in the UEFA Champions League only further reinforces this claim. Maldini spent his entire professional career with AC Milan, where he won an impressive five Champions League titles.

He was known for his impeccable defending and leadership qualities, captaining Milan during their successful campaigns in the competition.

Maldini's longevity and consistency at the highest level of the game, coupled with his impressive trophy haul, make him a true legend of the Champions League and the sport in general.

#4 Karim Benzema

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has played a crucial role in Real Madrid's dominance in the Champions League in the last decade. The French striker is one of the most well-rounded marksmen of the modern era and his versatility has enabled him to play alongside a rotating cast of top-tier forwards at Real Madrid.

But Benzema was Los Blancos' main man in their triumphant run in the 2021-22 Champions League. He scored two hat-tricks and bagged two braces in the knockout stages of the Champions League last term and fired Real Madrid to European glory.

Benzema has won the Champions League five times in his career. He has scored 89 goals in Europe's elite competition so far and is the fourth highest scorer in the history of the Champions League.

#3 Lionel Messi

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and he has enjoyed a great deal of success in the UEFA Champions League. Messi has won the Champions League four times in his career. All of his Champions League triumphs came during his time at Barcelona.

He has scored an incredible 129 goals in the competition. Messi was a key player for the Catalan club during their most successful period in European football, contributing to their four Champions League titles between 2006 and 2015.

Messi's ability to score crucial goals and his creative playmaking skills make him one of the most feared players in the history of the competition. The 35-year-old has not found much joy in the Champions League with his new club Paris Saint-Germain. They've been eliminated in the Round of 16 in the last two seasons.

#2 Luka Modric

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Luka Modric has been one of the most consistent and influential players in the UEFA Champions League over the past decade. The Croatian midfielder has won the competition five times during his time with Real Madrid, playing a pivotal role in the club's success in Europe.

Modric's technical abilities, vision and passing range have made him a key player in midfield for Real Madrid. The veteran midfielder's performances in the Champions League have been instrumental in the club's success in recent years.

He was named the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The Croatian legend's contributions to Real Madrid's triumphs in the competition have helped establish him as one of the best midfielders of all time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Luka Modric responds to suggestions Real Madrid have been "lucky" in the Champions League 🗣️ Luka Modric responds to suggestions Real Madrid have been "lucky" in the Champions League 🗣️ https://t.co/GoyU2Qq6IS

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Who else could top this list but the man who has been dubbed 'Mr. Champions League'? Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful players in the history of the UEFA Champions League, having won the competition an incredible five times with two different clubs.

The Portuguese forward has been the competition's top scorer seven times, with his record of 140 goals being the most in the history of the tournament. Ronaldo has featured in some of the greatest moments in the competition's history, scoring important goals in the finals and in crucial knockout matches.

His combination of speed, power and finishing ability has made him a nightmare for defenders in the competition. Ronaldo's success in the Champions League and his ability to consistently come up clutch on the biggest stage in club football makes him one of the all-time greats.

B/R Football



Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with the hat trick to knock them out



(via

Four years ago today, Atlético took a 2-0 lead to Turin.Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with the hat trick to knock them out(via @ChampionsLeague Four years ago today, Atlético took a 2-0 lead to Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with the hat trick to knock them out ⚽⚽⚽(via @ChampionsLeague)https://t.co/Ep3sWaDBmi

