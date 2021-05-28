5 greatest UEFA Champions League players of all time

The European Champion Clubs’ Cup, introduced in 1955, has been known as the UEFA Champions League since 1992.

That was the year when the round-robin and group stage were introduced. Real Madrid (13 titles) are the most successful club in competition history, winning the European Cup six times and the newly-branded Champions League on a record seven occasions.

With some of Europe’s elite clubs competing in the competition, it is no surprise the Champions League has been graced by some of the greatest players to have played the game. That includes the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho, to name a select few.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the five greatest Champions League players of all time.

#5 Xavi

Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez is one of the greatest players to have graced the game, winning four Champions League titles during his illustrious career at Barcelona.

The 'Puppet Master' earned the nickname for his ability to control the game from the heart of the Barcelona midfield. The now-retired Xavi is one of the most skilful players of the modern era.

He had an immaculate range of passing and possessed the ability to dribble past the opposition to find pockets of space in the opposition defence. Pep Guardiola’s employment of the 'tiki-taka' system in his years at Barcelona was successful, thanks to Barcelona's terrific midfield trio of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

On this day, in 2015, Xavi played his final game for Barcelona:



🏟 Games: 767

⚽️ Goals: 85

🅰️ Assists: 84

🏆 La Liga: 8

🏆 Copa del Rey: 3

🏆 Supercopa: 6

🏆 Champions League: 4

🏆 UEFA Super Cup: 2

🏆 Club World Cup: 2



Ballon d'Or third place: 🥉🥉🥉



What a farewell. ✨

Xavi is arguably the best midfield metronomes in modern football. He functioned as the pivot in a Barcelona team that won the sextuple in 2009. In 157 Champions League games, the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner accumulated a tally of 12 goals and 33 assists.

He was the first player to make 150 appearances in the Champions League, a tally that has since been bettered by only two other players.

#4 Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf is one of the finest-ever playmakers in the Champions League era. He has the unique distinction of winning European club football's blue-riband competition with three different teams.

The Dutch playmaker represented some of Europe’s elite clubs, including Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan. He played a crucial role in four Champions League wins at these three clubs and won every major trophy he competed for.

Seedorf is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have graced the Champions League. He averaged a Champions League winner's medal every 32.75 appearances. In 131 Champions League games, the Dutchman notched up 12 goals and 27 assists while predominantly playing in central midfield.

The now-45-year-old was one of the first names in each of the top clubs he represented. Seedorf started his career at Ajax’s reputed youth academy before working his way up the ranks to win the 1994-95 Champions League. He would go on to win another championship with Real Madrid three years later and two with AC Milan in the 2000s.

