5 heartwarming gestures made by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has inked his name on the same page as other legendary superstars in the history of the beautiful game. The attacker's career has surpassed expectations, with tremendous achievements for club and country over the years.

Apart from being the epitome of success in the sport, the Portuguese is also a perfect example for the younger generation of players to model their careers on. Not only is Ronaldo a sporting success, but he also has an amazing personality both on and off the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to winning the hearts of people with amazing gestures. The attacker has captured the attention of football fans with many memorable deeds across the years. No wonder, he is the most followed athlete on the planet.

On that note, here's a look at five heartwarming gestures made by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner that have caught our eyes.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo gifted his shirt to a steward in a recent Champions League clash with Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the steward after the incident.

During a warm-up session ahead of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Young Boys last month, a deflected shot from Cristiano Ronaldo hit a steward who needed brief medical attention to get back on her feet.

The Portuguese jumped over the advertisement board to check on the steward as she was being taken care of by the medical team. After the game, Ronaldo returned with a heartwarming gesture that dominated newspaper headlines.

Despite his team falling to a disappointing 2-1 defeat on the night, Ronaldo made sure he found the steward after the game and handed over his match shirt to her. She couldn't hide her excitement, donning it in front of the cameras and making a 'heart' gesture in the direction of the Manchester United talisman.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo gave an amazing birthday gift to his mother

Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo's love for his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro is out of the world. The attacker has always praised the woman who gave her all to ensure he realised his dream of becoming a professional footballer. After reaching the top of the game, Ronaldo has never shied away to pay back his due to her.

Many times the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has put a smile on his mother's face that caught the attention of fans. In December 2015, Ronaldo gifted his mom a classic white Porsche on her birthday. Her happiness was immeasurable as she posted pictures of the luxurious car on her Instagram page, which went viral.

