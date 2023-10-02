5 most high-profile clients of football super-agent Jorge Mendes

Jorge Mendes is the founder and driving force behind the famous football agency Gestifute. He is a renowned figure in the world of football as a super-agent with a client roster that includes some of the biggest names in the sport.

Mendes has cultivated a reputation for his remarkable ability to negotiate high-stakes transfers and lucrative contracts.

His profound influence on the global football landscape has earned him the moniker of a "super-agent," as he has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers and destinies of numerous football stars. Mendes's massive success and keen eye for talent have solidified his status as a dominant force in the industry.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most high-profile clients of football super-agent Jorge Mendes.

#5 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Uruguayan centre-forward Darwin Nunez first turned heads with his performances for Benfica in the 2021-22 season. Thanks to his exploits in that campaign, it was almost inevitable that Nunez would cop a big-money move in the summer.

Ahead of his impending departure to a more high-profile European club, Nunez decided to break up with his then-agent Edgardo Lasalvia. He then formed an alliance with super-agent Jorge Mendes and it's a decision that Lasalvia did not take kindly to as Nunez deserting him meant he missed out on a huge payday.

Nunez signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2022 for a whopping €80 million. He had his ups and downs in his debut season at Anfield but looks on track to have a major impact for them this term.

#4 Joao Felix (Barcelona)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Jorge Mendes has been representing Joao Felix for several years now. The Portuguese super-agent played a crucial role in facilitating Felix's transfer from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

It was a massive move for the youngster and he was immediately thrust into the spotlight due to the expenses involved (€127.2 million). Although Felix is gifted with incredible footballing ability, he often proved to be a poor fit for Atletico's pragmatic style of play under Diego Simeone.

Mendes helped open the door for a loan move to Barcelona this summer and Felix has got off to a bright start to life at the Spotify Camp Nou.

#3 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Talented Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva is one of the many football stars represented by Jorge Mendes and his agency Gestifute. Mendes has been instrumental in shaping Silva's career, helping him secure moves to top clubs in Europe.

Throughout his time at AS Monaco and later at Manchester City, Mendes played a pivotal role in negotiating deals and contracts that reflected Silva's rising stature as a footballer.

Bernardo Silva's association with Jorge Mendes shows the agent's ability to manage the careers of some of the brightest talents in the sport.

#2 Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

Ruben Dias is yet another high-profile Portuguese footballer who is represented by Jorge Mendes. The super-agent facilitated Dias' big-money move from Benfica to Manchester City in the summer of 2020.

It's a move that worked out great for all parties involved. Dias has been a huge hit at Manchester City and has already won multiple trophies and individual honours in England. He is one of the best centre-backs in the world right now.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Iran Saudi Arabia Soccer Al Nassr Persepolis

Cristiano Ronaldo's association with Jorge Mendes is one of the most enduring and successful player-agent partnerships in the history of the beautiful game. Mendes has been Ronaldo's agent and confidant for the majority of the Portuguese superstar's career, dating back to his early days at Sporting Lisbon.

Mendes played a pivotal role in securing Ronaldo's transfers to some of the world's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and later, his return to Manchester United in 2021.

Mendes's expert negotiation skills and deep understanding of the football industry have helped Ronaldo become one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.