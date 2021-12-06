5 high-profile forwards struggling to score this season

Since the Covid-19 break in the 2019-20 season, we've had a relentless stream of footballing action. The 2020-21 season started almost immediately after the 2019-20 campaign came to a close. Football players just weren't able to catch a break as they navigated a congested set of fixtures for both club and country.

The summer of 2021 wasn't kind on them either. Immediately after the 2021-22 season wound up, international continental competitions like Euro 2020, Copa America and the Gold Cup went on floors.

Suffice to say, the last two years have been physically and mentally draining on footballers. While some players have been able to weather the storm and keep kicking on, a few others have slowed down.

Perhaps it's the fatigue or it could just be a bad phase but whatever it is, some of the most elite forwards on the planet haven't lived up to expectations this season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five high-profile forwards who have struggled to score this season.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

The way Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's form dropped off in the 2020-21 season after he had had a great 2019-20 campaign caused worry lines all over Mikel Arteta's face.

But the Gabonese international has been a prolific striker for the better part of his career. You can't fault Arsenal fans for hoping he will get back to his best this term. However, the 32-year-old has scored just four goals in 14 Premier League appearances so far this term.

He netted a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup but that was more of a one-off performance against a weaker side. Aubameyang has been guilty of missing a number of sitters already this season.

A section of Arsenal fans are calling for the striker to be dropped as he has turned in subpar performances in recent weeks. He is currently goalless in his last five appearances for Arsenal, all of which have come in the Premier League.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We need his goals, we need his performances, he's part of our success"



Mikel Arteta spoke about the criticism facing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his decision to take the striker off against Manchester United 🗣 "We need his goals, we need his performances, he's part of our success"Mikel Arteta spoke about the criticism facing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his decision to take the striker off against Manchester United https://t.co/ptLA2ft3tw

#4 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

We're used to seeing Neymar Jr. try a lot of audacious stuff with the ball at his feet. He is one of the most technically gifted players of the modern era and is quite simply a joy to watch on the football field.

Not only has the Brazilian international been a wonderful playmaker for PSG over the past several seasons but he has also been quite a prolific goalscorer. Take the 2020-21 season for example. The 29-year-old scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

However, a lot of things that he has tried have just not come off this term. Neymar seems to be lacking a little bit of that killer instinct that has made him a standout performer over the past decade or so. He has scored just three goals in 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

