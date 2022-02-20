5 high-profile loan moves that didn't work out

Throughout football's history, clubs have regularly employed loan moves to bolster their squads on a short-term basis.

Sometimes, clubs sign players to fill in for their injured regulars until they recover from serious injuries. Other times, loan moves are employed to aid the development of young players, with their parent clubs sending them to relatively smaller teams where they are much likelier to get more game time.

Also, some players move on loan in order to regain their confidence and form after a rough spell in their career.

However, these loan moves do not always turn out the way the clubs have planned them. So without further ado, here is a list of five high-profile loan moves that did not work out for either party involved.

#5 Andy Goram (Motherwell to Manchester United)

Andy Goram in action in Rangers v Motherwell

Retired Scottish goalkeeper Andy Goram is widely remembered as a goalkeeping great. He played for Oldham Athletic, Hibernian, Rangers, Sheffield United and Motherwell, among a number of big clubs in the United Kingdom.

Goram was voted as the Greatest goalkeeper in the history of Rangers in 2001 after he achieved great success in his career at the club.

His stellar career had only one small blemish, a loan spell at Manchester United.

Goram joined Manchester United in 2001 on an emergency loan deal for £100,000 after Fabien Barthez and Raimond van der Gouw picked up injuries. Then 36, the goalkeeper was on the verge of being released by Motherwell as his contract was coming to an end.

Goram managed to feature only twice for the Red Devils, against Coventry City and Southampton, and he was substituted off both times.

Goram's spell at Old Trafford did not diminish his legacy as he remains the only goalkeeper in history to win both the English and Scottish league titles. In 2010, he was voted into Scottish Football's Hall of Fame.

#4 Kim Kallstrom (Spartak Moscow to Arsenal)

Wigan Athletic v Arsenal - FA Cup Semi-Final

Swedish midfielder Kim Kallstrom was an emergency signing for Arsenal in January 2014 on loan from Spartak Moscow. The now-retired Swede failed to make his mark at the Emirates after arriving at the club.

Kallstrom was a last-minute deadline day reinforcement who Arsenal agreed to sign despite a broken back the player suffered in a training session with his former club.

The midfielder spent most of his time at the club on the treatment table, making only four appearances for the Gunners. He, however, helped the club end their nine-year trophy drought with their FA Cup final triumph over Hull City. He even scored in the penalty shootout win over Wigan Athletic in the semifinals of the competition.

The midfielder retired from professional football in December 2017.

