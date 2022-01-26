5 high-profile players who could move on loan before the transfer deadline

The winter transfer window is set to close in less than five days. This window has been quite eventful so far. Clubs generally use the chance to strengthen their weak areas and prepare for the remainder of the season.

Some clubs have been quick to act. Others, meanwhile, have been slow to party and have yet to get their preferred deals over the line. A sense of panic and hurry has gripped the football world as we have only a few more days until the transfer deadline.

Another reason for this could be the lack of the best quality players in the market in January. Hence, a lot of clubs prefer to sign players on loan for the rest of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at five high-profile players who could move on loan before the transfer deadline.

#5. Donny van de Beek - Manchester United

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Donny van de Beek has had a very underwhelming period at Manchester United so far.

The Dutch midfielder signed for Manchester United in 2020 from Ajax. He found himself out of favor almost immediately under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has struggled for game time at the club and has only recently received a few chances to play.

He has played just 50 games in all competitions for the club since joining, most of them as a substitute.

GOAL @goal Happier times for Donny van de Beek 🥺 Happier times for Donny van de Beek 🥺 https://t.co/Zeuz48Y0ma

Under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Van de Beek has received a few chances, either to start or to come off the bench. His impact on games has been lackluster and several reports suggest the Dutchman is looking for game time elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CPFC



Manchester United want full salary paid until June to let him leave - no buy option. Update on Donny van de Beek. Crystal Palace have submitted straight loan proposal tonight - it's now a direct negotiation with Man United. There are also other clubs interested.Manchester United want full salary paid until June to let him leave - no buy option. #MUFC Update on Donny van de Beek. Crystal Palace have submitted straight loan proposal tonight - it's now a direct negotiation with Man United. There are also other clubs interested. 🔴 #CPFC Manchester United want full salary paid until June to let him leave - no buy option. #MUFC https://t.co/MUBiTPOuea

Crystal Palace have shown interest in signing the player on loan, with both parties looking to benefit from his situation. It depends on whether Manchester United will allow Van de Beek to leave on loan, provided favorable terms are agreed.

#4. Arthur Melo - Juventus

US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A

Arthur Melo has been in high demand ever since the transfer window opened on January 1.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently with Juventus, where his services are seemingly expendable. Melo is an excellent midfielder who doesn't seem to fit the Old Lady's system and has been on several clubs' radar over the past few weeks.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Juventus are looking to bring in the loan signing of Nahitan Nández which could leave the door open for Arthur Melo to move to Arsenal. The only thing holding the deal up is the Italian clubs lack of replacement as it stands, reports @GoalItalia Juventus are looking to bring in the loan signing of Nahitan Nández which could leave the door open for Arthur Melo to move to Arsenal. The only thing holding the deal up is the Italian clubs lack of replacement as it stands, reports @GoalItalia.

Arsenal have shown the most interest of all, seeking to sign Melo on a loan deal to galvanize their midfield. The 25-year-old would be a welcome addition to the club and would certainly help the Gunners in their challenge for a top four spot.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal are pushing because Arteta wants him. Loan proposal on the table but Juventus ask for different formula. Arthur Melo talks continue between Arsenal and Juventus. His agent Pastorello was in London and met with Arsenal director Edu today, as per @charles_watts Arsenal are pushing because Arteta wants him. Loan proposal on the table but Juventus ask for different formula. Arthur Melo talks continue between Arsenal and Juventus. His agent Pastorello was in London and met with Arsenal director Edu today, as per @charles_watts. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Arsenal are pushing because Arteta wants him. Loan proposal on the table but Juventus ask for different formula. https://t.co/YueDfzf3ns

Juventus are on the lookout to sign a replacement, only after which they will allow the Brazilian to depart on loan. As the situation is yet to show any serious progress, it looks increasingly unlikely that the deal will be completed in the next four days.

Edited by Aditya Singh