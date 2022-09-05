5 high-profile players who are yet to score in the 2022-23 Premier League season

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has thrown up some exciting games already, with all 20 teams playing a total of six games each so far.

Despite their recent loss against Manchester United, Arsenal continue to lead the standings. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, the only teams yet to taste defeat this season, occupy the second and third spots respectively.

Brighton & Hove Albion, who have been extremely impressive, are fourth, while United have recovered from a poor start to sit in fifth spot.

At the other end of the table, Leicester City currently sit rock bottom, having picked up just one point from a possible 18. The summer's big spenders, Nottingham Forest, are 19th while West Ham United, who finished seventh last season, are the final team in the relegation zone.

The teams in the top half have largely benefitted thanks to their goalscorers, many of whom have hit the ground running. Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus and Ivan Toney have begun the Premier League season well, while Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are slowly getting up to speed.

However, some big-name players haven't had the best of starts to the 2022-23 league season. This article will look at the top five players who are yet to score in the Premier League this season.

#5 Mason Mount | Chelsea

Mason Mount is yet to score a goal for Chelsea in the Premier League this season

Mason Mount hasn't had the best of starts for Chelsea this season and has had a barren spell in front of goal.

Mount is regarded as one of the best youngsters in the Premier League and finished the 2021-22 campaign with an impressive goal contribution tally. His combined total of 29 goals and assists across all competitions last season was the highest among Chelsea players.

The Englishman also had one of the highest goal contributions in the Premier League last campaign, recording 11 goals and 10 assists.

However, the 23-year-old midfielder hasn't been able to replicate the same level of performance in the 2022-23 season. Mount is currently without a goal or assist despite playing in all six league games so far. He was notably demoted to the bench for the Blues' Matchday 6 fixture against West Ham United.

#4 Riyad Mahrez | Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez is without a Premier League goal for Manchester City this season

Another player who has struggled in front of goal in the Premier League this season is Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian captain was instrumental for Pep Guardiola's team last season. He finished the 2021-22 campaign with the most goal contributions for the Citizens, recording 24 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

GODRI @godri_mcfc The people who are slandering Riyad Mahrez were the same people who screamed their hearts out when Mahrez took us to our very first Champions League Final. Hypocrisy at its best! The people who are slandering Riyad Mahrez were the same people who screamed their hearts out when Mahrez took us to our very first Champions League Final. Hypocrisy at its best! https://t.co/AKNYZjz71l

Mahrez has struggled to hit the same levels this season, despite receiving some presentable chances. The 31-year-old is still in search of his first goal in the league after playing five games this season. He also hasn't registered an assist for the high-flying Citizens and has been used as a substitute in their last two matches.

#3 Jamie Vardy | Leicester City

Jamie Vardy signed a new contract with Leicester City, keeping him at the club until 2024

It hasn't been the best of starts for 20th-placed Leicester City this season. The Foxes are winless and have scored just five times in six Premier League matches. A major reason for this has been the absence of goals from Jamie Vardy.

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the best strikers to ever play in the Premier League. He notably won the Golden Boot during the 2019-20 league season after finishing the campaign with 23 goals.

Jamie Vardy @vardy7 Never in a million years did I ever think I would win a Premier League winners medal let alone the Golden Boot...just wow!



If this proves anything, it shows you should never ever give up on your dreams, no matter how crazy they may seem! Never in a million years did I ever think I would win a Premier League winners medal let alone the Golden Boot...just wow!If this proves anything, it shows you should never ever give up on your dreams, no matter how crazy they may seem! https://t.co/YveNP8ydem

Vardy has however struggled in front of goal this season and is yet to get on the score sheet for the underperforming Leicester City side. He has played in all six games for Brendan Rodgers' Foxes, accumulating a total of 420 minutes.

To his credit, the aging superstar has registered two assists. However, the club's fan will hope that Vardy finds his goalscoring touch soon with the club seriously flirting with relegation.

#2 Heung-min Son | Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-min Son won the Premier League Golden Boot last season but has struggled despite his side's evident improvements

Another high-profile Premier League player who is yet to register a league goal for his club this season is Heung-min Son.

The South Korean forward scooped home the prestigious Golden Boot award last season after scoring 23 goals for Tottenham Hotspur. Son's strikes were vital to Spurs securing UEFA Champions League football for this season.

However, despite his team enjoying an impressive start to Antonio Conte's first full season in charge, Son hasn't been able to rediscover his goalscoring touch. More worryingly, he hasn't impacted matches in other ways like he used to either.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Conte knows what Son is capable of Conte knows what Son is capable of 💪 https://t.co/rgpnto2HV2

Son has so far played in all six games for Spurs this season but has just one assist to his credit. His lack of goals hasn't really troubled Conte's side so far, but they'll hope for him to get back to full tilt sooner rather than later.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is also yet to score a Premier League goal this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time due to his exploits in front of goal throughout his career.

Despite several reports linking Ronaldo with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, he is set to continue with Manchester United until at least January next year.

However, the 37-year-old forward hasn't had his best of starts so far and is currently without a goal for the Red Devils in the league this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽

Let’s go, Devils! 🏽 Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters!Let’s go, Devils! Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! 👏🏽Let’s go, Devils! 💪🏽 https://t.co/TB2WJRnrQO

Ronaldo's current barren spell in front of goal after six games is his longest since 2009. While his minutes have certainly been staggered, he will be hoping to get on the score sheet as soon as possible.

The Portuguese skipper notably missed most of Manchester United's pre-season due to personal issues and could still be getting up to speed. Regardless, he undoubtedly still possesses incredible goalscoring instincts.

After all, Ronaldo ended last campaign as the Red Devils' highest scorer across competitions, netting 24 goals out of which 18 came in the league.

