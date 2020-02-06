5 High-profile Premier League deadline day flops

Jonny Ross FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Fernando Torres stunned Liverpool fans and signed for Chelsea

Transfer deadline day is one of the most anticipated days of the football calendar. Fans get excited, managers and chairmen run around frantic trying to do last minute transfer business to try and strengthen their teams for the remaining months of the season.

While there have been some amazing deadline day signings over the years, not all deals have worked out for the players and their new teams.

Here are five of the worst transfer deadline day deals in Premier League history.

1. Andy van der Meyde - Inter Milan to Everton, 2005

Andy van der Meyde: the winger who didn't deliver

Manager David Moyes had just guided his Everton side to a top-four finish in the Premier League and he wanted to strengthen his squad for Champions League football the following season.

Andy van der Meyde found himself out of the team more than in it at Inter Milan, spending a lot of his time on the bench at the San Siro and in his two seasons with the Nerazzurri, he made only 32 appearances in Serie A.

Deadline day saw the Dutch and Inter winger move to Merseyside in a £2 million deal, after failing to impress with the Italian champions.

The signing of Van der Meyde raised eyebrows but it was seen as a shrewd piece of business and it was hoped at the club that the Dutchman would bring an extra spark to Everton’s midfield as they competed in European football.

He became one of the highest-paid players at Everton at the time. Minutes on the pitch became increasingly limited through injury and alcoholism badly effected the Dutchman's career. A red card against fierce local rivals Liverpool was his lowest point and he made just 24 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement

In January 2013 the Dutch midfielder explained to BBC Radio 5 Live his reasons for turning to alcohol: “I didn’t go out until my second year in Italy when I knew I wasn’t going to play anymore. For me, it was like a getaway so I went out and drank and I wasn’t thinking about football. I was depressed, I wasn’t playing anymore. I was also checking the odds and betting frequently.”

1 / 5 NEXT